Eden Polani, the alleged 19-year-old girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo by @edenpolanii / Getty Images

Eden Polani is a young model, who has been photographed with actor Leonardo DiCaprio at a night party at the end of January.

It is public knowledge that DiCaprio has an affinity for being romantically linked to women much younger than him, with Camila Morrone being an Argentine model and actress his last confirmed relationship. Leonardo began a relationship with Camila when the model was 21 years old and they had a relationship of 4 years.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship ended at the end of 2022, and now he has been linked to Eden Polani.

19-year-old Eden Polani was photographed very close to DiCaprio at a late-night party, which caused a lot of criticism as, according to fans, she is very young for a 48-year-old man. It is something that has been repeated over and over again in the love life of the actor and it does not seem that it will change anytime soon.

According to her Instagram account with 215,000 followers, Eden Polani is a Model represented by the ITM Models agency. It has presentations in the United States, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and England.

Photo by Twitter / Internet

According to the specialized media TMZ, Leonardo DiCaprio would not be dating the young Eden, since it was a "coincidence" that they were caught together at the party, although they incidentally confirm that DiCaprio only relates to women much younger than him.

Leonardo DiCaprio absolutely has a thing for women many years his junior, but his latest reported romantic link, a 19-year-old model just ain't legit… -TMZ on Twitter.

So far, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani have spoken about a possible love relationship of this possible couple with a 30-year difference.

Source: Hola, TMZ, Vanguard.

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

