Sara Michelle Gellar was sued by McDonald's when she was 5 years old. (VIDEO)

Sara Michelle Gellar | Wolf Pack Photo by Getty Images

The star and protagonist of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, Sarah Michelle Gellar began her acting career doing advertising campaigns. When she was only 4 years old, she landed the lead role in an advertising campaign filmed for Burger King, which ended up causing her “unexpected problems”.

In the advertising campaign launched in 1981, 4-year-old Sara can be seen, showing comparative statistics between McDonald's and Burger King hamburgers, the first brand being "harmful" since the data showed that the golden arches hamburger had 20% less meat (less after cooking).

In addition to the illustration created with crayons, Sara Michelle was the first person to say the name of the other competitor in an advertisement, so it was something "not well seen" at the time.

...So McDonald's got angry and sued the ad agency, Burger King, and me, who was only 5 years old… -Sara Michelle Gellar speaking to Buzzfeed UK.

According to Sarah, what most excited her about that job was the possibility of buying a hamburger, since in those years she was not allowed to eat fast food very often and her mother promised her an exception for that occasion. However, his disappointment was great when he found out that almost everything on the screen is fake.

...what I learned that day is that, when they make hamburgers for commercials, they stick each seed on the bun one by one so that everything looks perfect and precise, and then they lacquer and paint it. Television is not real… Gellar said.

At that time, the lawsuit included a prohibition so that Sara could not eat at the McDonald's restaurant chain.

Since then Sarah has had a myriad of roles in movies, series, and video games, playing herself in the Call of Duty Black Ops video game and being the voice of Gina Vendetti on The Simpsons.

Do you think McDonald's action was drastic in front of a 5-year-old girl?

Source: Buzzfeed UK

–

More from INSIDE News | Entertainment:

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC.