The end of the Titanic Story could change after 25 years (VIDEO)

The Canadian director gave the bell with Titanic last century. Now I would change the ending of the movie.

James Cameron is known for his most successful films such as "Titanic" and "Avatar", is 68 years old and was born on August 16, 1954, in Kapuskasing, Canada.

Cameron became really famous in 1997 for his release "Titanic", one of the most successful movies ever. And now, after 25 years, history would change.

After numerous fan debates and some scientific recreations, 'Titanic' director James Cameron finally accepted that Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived the maritime disaster.

James Cameron took up the debate in the National Geographic documentary Titanic: After 25 Years with James Cameron. A team of scientists, Cameron, and two doppelgangers, conducted experiments recreating moments that Jack and Rose (the lovers in love on the night the Titanic sank) might have experienced, as well as possible solutions they might have tried to save Jack.

After first seeing these experiments in a National Geographic trailer weeks later, new images shared on Good Morning America show Cameron's conclusion.

If the couple had used the door to keep only their upper bodies out of the water, and if Rose had given him her life jacket to help keep him warm, Jack would have had a fair chance of survival.

Cameron mentioned, "Jack could have survived, but there are so many variables."

Cameron also said "I think her thought process was, 'I'm not going to do anything to put her in danger.' And that's 100 percent in character."

If it were not so, it was possible that the two of them would have survived the terrible sinking of the Titanic.

