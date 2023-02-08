Bing + ChatGPT: Microsoft wants to compete with Google by integrating with OpenAI

Bing AI Capture (bing.com) Photo by Veny West

Microsoft has just presented its Bing search engine in a new version integrated with Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI in which Microsoft has invested more than $10,000 million dollars.

Bing with GPT Chat is an integration of artificial intelligence in searches, which has turned the forgotten Bing into the spotlight of popularity in recent hours.

This technology is going to reshape virtually every category of software -Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft.

Since the public release of Chat GPT, all search engines have become obsolete for users who try and now use artificial intelligence. For some years, several companies have worked on their own technologies for the development of text-image, text-text, text-audio, audio-text solutions, among others, however, OpenAI solutions are the most prominent in the current intelligence market. artificial.

Microsoft's intention is to offer a more precise and simple search, where we can ask for things as vague as “What activities can I do with my son” or “I need to buy a powerful and cheap computer”.

One of Microsoft's main plans is to market OpenAI technology to its cloud customers, including search services and products like Azure for the enterprise environment.

Microsoft's announcement had been expected since last year when ChatGPT's success was evident in the tech community, but it did so until last Tuesday after Google announced its own chatbot called Google Bard.

Bing with ChatGPT can already be tested with some pre-built examples, however, the waiting list is open for any user to sign up and wait for approval from Microsoft.

Waitlist on bing.com.

Source: Microsoft

