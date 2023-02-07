Google Bard: with this technology Google intends to compete with OpenAI

Google Bard Photo by Google

Since the launch of the OpenAi company's Chat GPT, there have been many rumors and comments on social networks about the future of Google, since one of the main functions that users use in Chat GPT is to query information, which the robot tends to give with great precision, instead, search engines like Google offer a series of websites that may or may not contain the information the user needs.

On the other hand, Chat GPT is being promoted by Microsoft, which since it became interested in the OpenAI platform has decided to invest billions of dollars to continue its development and research.

Although it was not surprising that Google was working on its own Artificial Intelligence, it was not expected that it would be so soon launching its own platform integrated with the search engine.

Google has been developing AI solutions for years, but it had not been implemented in commercial products, however, the company has already decided and will launch Google Bard, a chatbot very similar to Chat GPT, but superior according to the company founded by Larry Page and Sergei Brin.

Google Bard is a conversational artificial intelligence service.

Unlike its traditional search terms service, in Google Bard, you can enter full phrases or questions you want to ask, and the AI ​​will respond "naturally" instead of displaying a list of possible results.

One of the main advantages of Bard over Chat GPT is that the technology developed by Google does not depend on a database, but rather is based on Google search, which will allow it to display accurate and up-to-date information.

Bard will integrate with traditional Google Search, so we'll always have access to traditional results if we prefer.

Google intends to roll out Bard gradually, so some users and regions will have access to this artificial intelligence as they continue to develop the accuracy and stability of the new platform.

Source: Google, Alphabet

