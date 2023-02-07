Madonna looks "unrecognizable" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Photo by Getty Images

Madonna arrived at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night shocking millions of fans and other guests by appearing with a "new face" and being almost unrecognizable.

The 2023 Grammy Awards brought a number of surprises, including crowning Beyoncé the most Grammy-winning musical artist in history, a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras of their song Unholy in a slightly controversial performance for fans on social networks, and Madonna with a new face that makes her unrecognizable before millions of fans.

The Queen of Pop surprised many and users on social networks did not miss the opportunity to talk about the unrecognizable appearance of the artist.

Madonna wanted to "praise" artists who are forging a new path and taking all the "heat" for it, such as Kim Petras, whom she congratulated for being the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award.

Comments from users on social networks did not wait.

Madonna looks good for her age… if her age is 2,700 year-old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive. -@TimRunsHisMouth on Twitter .

While wearing a black suit with a long skirt with a side slit and in the background a screen showing the "original" Madonna, in his speech he said:

If you're being called surprising, outrageous, troublesome, provocative, or dangerous, you're certainly on the right track. - Madonna at the 2023 Grammys.

Source: TN, Twitter, CRN

–

More from INSIDE News | Entertainment:

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app . By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC.