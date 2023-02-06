The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accident

Photo by The Rock on Instagram / Getty Images

The mother of the famous actor Dwayne Johnson known as "The Rock", had a strong car accident, the author commented that he trusts his mother's strength to get ahead.

Dwayne is characterized by having excellent acting skills, as well as his humor, which he not only demonstrates in public, but he is also super expressive with his daughters and mother, who are always supporting him in everything.

In 2022 The Rock moved us with a special day that he spent in Hawaii next to his mother, they have always been very close, so in recent days they have been very concerned after Mrs. Ata Johnson was involved in a car crash.

Dwayne posted on his Instagram account a message about the recent car accident his mother had. Accompanied by a photo of the truck his mother was driving, in the picture, he shows one side of the front end that was utterly destroyed as a result of the impact it had.

According to information published by DailyMail, Dwayne's mother was driving through the streets of Los Angeles when she was involved in the car crash, this happened on February 2. The actor and former WWE wrestler wrote on his networks

"The angels of mercy watched over my mother when she was in a car accident last night" -The Rock

He also reported that his mother was recovering and being cared for by doctors. "She will survive and continue to be evaluated," the actor said.

The accident would have occurred due to a drunk driver, according to Dwayne.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © INSIDE News - VCTS Vault, LLC.