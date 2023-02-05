Jennifer Lopez: Apparently the diva treats her employees badly and takes away their tips. (VIDEO)

Photo by Getty Images

In some cases, the actors and actresses are not what we think, since we are used to seeing them act in movies, series, or reality shows, at which time the fans achieve affinity or not with these celebrities. Others try to show what they want people to see, but even if they try to show their "good side" sometimes in public they can show themselves as they really are, and this is what happened to Jennifer Lopez.

A TikTok user shared two stories of Jennifer Lopez acting like a bully; The first story showed how JLO apparently treated his Manager.

According to @redpeppaflake, Jennifer has three main rules that all her collaborators must follow, explaining "You can't look at her, you can't talk to her, her luggage can never touch the ground." If any of them broke these strict rules, even if it was an accident, Jennifer Lopez would fire them.

This TikToker's father works for Ka, Jennifer's chauffeur company, which assumes that @redpeppaflake has first-hand information.

@redpeppaflake's second story is also related to JLO and shows the celeb treating his staff poorly.

A source told The Huffington Post that JLO "has made it clear that she's not surprised when a contractor, driver or domestic worker looks her in the eye or talks to her."

Jennifer Lopez has also been charged with giving false tips.

The user who goes by “Cayla” on TikTok also told another story related to Jennifer Lopez being a “terrible person”. Revealed after a trip to the casino with her current husband, Affleck gifted one of the casino employees a nice tip that night, however, Jennifer allegedly refunded all payments made by Ben.

@redpeppaflake mentioned, "Jennifer rounds up everyone and tips them, maybe $5, $10... maybe."

Do you think that the accusations of this user are real or is it another attempt to try to defame the Bronx Diva?

