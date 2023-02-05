Arianna Anthony, daughter of Marc Anthony is 5 years older than his current wife Nadia Ferreira

Arianna Muñiz / Nadia Ferreira Photo by Shannon de Lima Instagram / Getty Images

Last weekend Marc Anthony married for the fourth time, with Nadia Ferreira being the new wife who gave yes in a luxurious ceremony that took place surrounded by celebrities from music, cinema, and businessmen like Carlos Slim.

Despite the many congratulations from his fans, friends, and other celebrities, the negative comments on social networks were not overlooked due to the 31-year difference between the 54-year-old singer and the 23-year-old beauty queen. Another of the reasons that he let people talk was the short time they had been in a relationship since they made their commitment official after 1 year of having started their love relationship.

Now the fans and various international media such as Mag share a new piece of news. Marc Anthony with a daughter older than his current wife?

In the year 2000, when Marc Anthony was married for the first time, on that occasion with the 1993 Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, his current wife was barely a year old, and his eldest daughter was 6 years old.

Very little is known about the first daughter of Marc Anthony since she decided to stay away from the spotlight and with a very low profile on social networks, in addition, she has rarely been captured with her famous father.

Arianna Rosado Muñiz (Arianna Anthony).

Arianna Muñiz was born on June 29, 1994, her current age being 28 years, she is the daughter of Marc Anthony and Debbi Rosado, a former police officer who had a relationship with the singer since the 90s.

Due to the little public exposure that Arianna has, her private life is unknown if she has a good relationship with her current 23-year-old stepmother Nadia Ferreira since in 2017 Muñiz would have received a congratulatory postcard for her birthday from her father's last ex-wife, Shannon de Lima, where she calls Marc's eldest daughter, “my princess”.

Shannon de Lima junto and Arianna Muñiz. Photo by Shannon de Lima on Instagram

According to the magazine "Mag", the one who has been close to Nadia is Alex, Debbi's son to whom Marc Anthony gave his last name because he considered him as one more son.

