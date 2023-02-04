The designer Paco Rabanne dies at the age of 88.

Photo by Getty Images

The designer Paco Rabanne died this Friday at the age of 88 at his home by the sea in Portsall, Finistere in France, as reported by Le Télégramme.

Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo was born in Spain in 1934 but lived in exile in France since he was 5 years old due to the civil war. Rabanne was orphaned when his father was shot by the national troops that supported the Second Republic. On the other hand, his mother worked as a seamstress for the designer Cristobal Balenciaga and migrated to Paris, France in 1939 during the civil war.

Paco would have inherited his love for fashion from his mother, as she was a designer for Balenciaga. This allowed him to do his first experiments for the catwalk at the Biennale in Paris in 1963, where he began to mix different materials such as plastic, paper, aluminum, and feathers.

In later years, he collaborated with the Spanish brand Puig to create perfumes. In 1969 it launched its first women's perfume with intense metallic and floral notes, and in 1973 it included men's perfumery in its catalog, which created a revolution with the aroma Paco Rabanne Pur Homme.

The legendary designer had left his mark on several generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy would live on, said Puig, the parent company of Francisco Rabaneda's brand, confirming his death.

"His great personality transmitted, through a unique aesthetic, his daring, revolutionary, and provocative vision of the world of fashion" - Marc Puig

Rest in Peace, Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo (Paco Rabanne) 1934-2023

