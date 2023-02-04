The designer Paco Rabanne dies at the age of 88.

INSIDE News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAPCu_0kc5xOnY00
Photo byGetty Images

The designer Paco Rabanne died this Friday at the age of 88 at his home by the sea in Portsall, Finistere in France, as reported by Le Télégramme.

Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo was born in Spain in 1934 but lived in exile in France since he was 5 years old due to the civil war. Rabanne was orphaned when his father was shot by the national troops that supported the Second Republic. On the other hand, his mother worked as a seamstress for the designer Cristobal Balenciaga and migrated to Paris, France in 1939 during the civil war.

Paco would have inherited his love for fashion from his mother, as she was a designer for Balenciaga. This allowed him to do his first experiments for the catwalk at the Biennale in Paris in 1963, where he began to mix different materials such as plastic, paper, aluminum, and feathers.

In later years, he collaborated with the Spanish brand Puig to create perfumes. In 1969 it launched its first women's perfume with intense metallic and floral notes, and in 1973 it included men's perfumery in its catalog, which created a revolution with the aroma Paco Rabanne Pur Homme.

The legendary designer had left his mark on several generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy would live on, said Puig, the parent company of Francisco Rabaneda's brand, confirming his death.

"His great personality transmitted, through a unique aesthetic, his daring, revolutionary, and provocative vision of the world of fashion" - Marc Puig

Rest in Peace, Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo (Paco Rabanne) 1934-2023

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © INSIDE News - VCTS Vault, LLC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrities# Famous# Paco Rabanne

Comments / 1

Published by

Daily news on Business, Science, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment.

N/A
6K followers

More from INSIDE News

Celia Cruz will be the new face of the 25-cent coin in the US

The Queen of Cuban Salsa, Celia Cruz, is one of the 5 women chosen by the United States government to be part of the special 25-cent coin printing program during 2023. This program will last four years and began last year, running until 2026 with 5 women honored with their faces on dollar cents.

Read full story
148 comments

Jennifer Lopez publishes a subtle response after the viral images of Ben Affleck's "suffering"

Since the couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together for the second time, there have been a series of images showing Ben unhappy or suffering with the diva from the Bronx. This position did not change and the fans once again commented on the "suffering" that the actor suffered at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Read full story
25 comments

WhatsApp will stop working on various phones from February 28

If your phone is new or has only been on the market for a short time, this news will not directly affect the operation of your WhatsApp, however, many people use devices that are already a few years old since their launch and some of these devices are no longer for sale.

Read full story

Eden Polani, the alleged 19-year-old girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio

Eden Polani is a young model, who has been photographed with actor Leonardo DiCaprio at a night party at the end of January. It is public knowledge that DiCaprio has an affinity for being romantically linked to women much younger than him, with Camila Morrone being an Argentine model and actress his last confirmed relationship. Leonardo began a relationship with Camila when the model was 21 years old and they had a relationship of 4 years.

Read full story
8 comments

Sara Michelle Gellar was sued by McDonald's when she was 5 years old. (VIDEO)

The star and protagonist of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, Sarah Michelle Gellar began her acting career doing advertising campaigns. When she was only 4 years old, she landed the lead role in an advertising campaign filmed for Burger King, which ended up causing her “unexpected problems”.

Read full story

The end of the Titanic Story could change after 25 years (VIDEO)

The Canadian director gave the bell with Titanic last century. Now I would change the ending of the movie. James Cameron is known for his most successful films such as "Titanic" and "Avatar", is 68 years old and was born on August 16, 1954, in Kapuskasing, Canada.

Read full story

Bing + ChatGPT: Microsoft wants to compete with Google by integrating with OpenAI

Microsoft has just presented its Bing search engine in a new version integrated with Chat GPT, an artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI in which Microsoft has invested more than $10,000 million dollars.

Read full story

Google Bard: with this technology Google intends to compete with OpenAI

Since the launch of the OpenAi company's Chat GPT, there have been many rumors and comments on social networks about the future of Google, since one of the main functions that users use in Chat GPT is to query information, which the robot tends to give with great precision, instead, search engines like Google offer a series of websites that may or may not contain the information the user needs.

Read full story

Madonna looks "unrecognizable" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Madonna arrived at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night shocking millions of fans and other guests by appearing with a "new face" and being almost unrecognizable. The 2023 Grammy Awards brought a number of surprises, including crowning Beyoncé the most Grammy-winning musical artist in history, a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras of their song Unholy in a slightly controversial performance for fans on social networks, and Madonna with a new face that makes her unrecognizable before millions of fans.

Read full story
47 comments

Priscilla Presley received nearly $1 million each year from Lisa Mari's trust without justification.

In recent weeks we have been seeing how Priscilla Presley had been left out of Lisa Marie's estate after her death. Lisa had changed her will in 2016, which would leave her daughter Riley Keough as the ultimate beneficiary.

Read full story
354 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accident

The mother of the famous actor Dwayne Johnson known as "The Rock", had a strong car accident, the author commented that he trusts his mother's strength to get ahead. Dwayne is characterized by having excellent acting skills, as well as his humor, which he not only demonstrates in public, but he is also super expressive with his daughters and mother, who are always supporting him in everything.

Read full story
7 comments

Jennifer Lopez: Apparently the diva treats her employees badly and takes away their tips. (VIDEO)

In some cases, the actors and actresses are not what we think, since we are used to seeing them act in movies, series, or reality shows, at which time the fans achieve affinity or not with these celebrities. Others try to show what they want people to see, but even if they try to show their "good side" sometimes in public they can show themselves as they really are, and this is what happened to Jennifer Lopez.

Read full story
454 comments

Netflix planned to block shared accounts, but backtracks

A few days ago, Netflix announced that it would block all shared accounts that did not connect to the same WIFI in more than 31 days, this is a radical decision to avoid accounts that are resold and those users who end up sharing an account between 5 people. , which means a great loss of profit for the company.

Read full story
13 comments

Elon Musk: Twitter will pay you to post Tweets on the platform

Twitter, after months of seeing thousands of layoffs, lawsuits for non-payment of office rent, and auctions of its assets, announced that starting today it will share ad revenue with tweeters.

Read full story

Arianna Anthony, daughter of Marc Anthony is 5 years older than his current wife Nadia Ferreira

Last weekend Marc Anthony married for the fourth time, with Nadia Ferreira being the new wife who gave yes in a luxurious ceremony that took place surrounded by celebrities from music, cinema, and businessmen like Carlos Slim.

Read full story
17 comments

Facebook (META) buys back $40 billion in shares. Up +28% on Nasdaq.

Meta Platforms, Inc., the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, has confirmed a 41% drop in its profits in 2022, which is believed to be the cause of the thousands of layoffs that have occurred on the platform in recent years. months.

Read full story

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.

Read full story
1151 comments

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira sold the exclusive of their wedding for a significant amount

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were married last Saturday, January 28, in a ceremony held in Miami, where family, friends, and various celebrities were invited. Despite the fact that they wanted to keep a low profile on the eve of their wedding, the news leaked out and the media began to divulge the details.

Read full story
52 comments

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place

While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.

Read full story
740 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy