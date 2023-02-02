Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place

While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflec's relationship has always had many ups and downs, yet they have managed to sustain their relationship for many years.

The first time JLO and Affleck were seen on camera was in the year 2000, when the "Bennifer" phenomenon began on social media at that time. The media also had an eye on the relationship for months in their first attempt at being together.

After being the favorite couple of the 2000s for some time, the relationship did not work out and they each decided to rebuild their lives with other people, which caused fans to mourn their breakup.

On this second occasion, JLO and Ben Affleck have had many discussions despite the fact that they seem happy on social networks. Apparently, the actress would be bothered by certain habits of Affleck, such as drinking a lot and smoking inside the home, which is believed to have "wobbled" the relationship again for the second time.

In the video, you can see Jennifer Lopez drinking a drink and Ben Affleck making claims about this action, which demonstrates the theories that the relationship is not going as well as it is reflected in social networks.

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

