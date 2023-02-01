A Bear on Mars?: NASA discovers a silhouette on the red planet

Scientists from the University of Arizona in collaboration with NASA have discovered a shape that resembles the silhouette of a bear

On January 23, a photograph captured by the lens of the HiRISE Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was released, as the silhouette of a bear could be recognized with the naked eye. The image went viral on social networks which generated a series of debates.

Face of a bear on the surface of Mars

In this photograph taken on December 12, 2022, you can see the "face of a bear", however, scientists have been able to identify what some elements of its face correspond to.

According to scientists. The “V” shaped nose corresponds to a series of hills with a collapsed structure that could also be a “volcanic chimney”, the circular figure that could form “the face” may be due to the settlement of an enclosed crater.

Mars is characterized by having a desert and cold surface, its size being equivalent to half of planet Earth. It is known as the "red planet" because it is made up of soil full of oxidized iron.

Users on social networks are intrigued by the clarity with which the silhouette of a bear is shown on such a distant planet.

Can you also see the Bear on the planet Mars?

