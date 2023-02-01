Netflix will block shared accounts that are not from the same household

Netflix has informed its new policies for the use of shared accounts.

Netflix has been anticipating a change in the use of shared accounts for months, as it seeks to limit those accounts that do not live in the same place.

It is common for friends and family to share a Netflix account even if they live in different houses, which causes a great monetary loss to the streaming company.

For this, the company is launching plans that allow you to add additional "shared accounts" and pay for them, however, it is something that users do not want to use and the problem continues. Added to this, the company has lost millions of users in recent months.

This situation has led the company to take drastic measures to force users to "declare and pay" for those accounts that do not belong to the same household.

Netflix decided that now, shared accounts will be blocked without exception, so if a device (whatever it is) enters an internet connection other than the owner's daily account, it will have 31 days to return to "wifi". original before being blocked.

These types of measures could try to be circumvented by users, however, they could be difficult in situations such as smart TVs that are not usually portable, and changing the network would not be easy for users.

According to the financial statements in the last quarter presented by Netflix, the additional charge per shared account would be a pillar of growth for the company in 2023.

