Huawei: the Government could completely eliminate its access to US suppliers

Under a new policy being considered by the Joe Biden administration, all license applications to Huawei would be denied for its alleged ties to the Chinese regime. This is due to the national security concerns facing the North American country.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering cutting Huawei's access to all its US suppliers.

Intel and Qualcomm would be examples of companies that would be prohibited from selling products to Huawei during the conflict in the technology sector against the Asian country.

Sales by US firms to Huawei have been limited for four years, ever since former US President Donald Trump blacklisted the company due to national security concerns.

Huawei was limited and excluded from services such as Google, so services such as YouTube, Gmail, Google Play, and the entire catalog of applications were one of the effects that the company suffered by not being able to offer this service to its mobile phone users. . Since then, US suppliers have required government approval to sell telecommunications equipment to the Chinese company.

In a press conference Mao Ning, the Chinese Foreign Minister, said that Beijing is seriously concerned by the report.

China firmly opposes the US abusing state power to hinder Chinese companies by stretching the concept of national security. Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Minister.

He also added that China will protect Asian companies, but without saying how.

Huawei was the largest buyer of electronic components in the world and an important part of the supply chain in the telecommunications industry. Since Donald Trump's ban, several US companies saw their revenues suffer, including Broadcom, dedicated to the manufacture of telecommunications circuits.

Despite all the US government blockades, Huawei remains a $100 billion tech giant leading the world's largest 5G network expansion in its own country, driving critical broadband construction from Africa to the Middle East.

