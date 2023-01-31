Hulk Hogan: The former WWE wrestler does not feel the lower half of his body

Hulk Hogan Photo by Getty Images

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan underwent surgery to fix his ongoing back problem.

Hulk Hogan needs a cane to be able to walk and stay upright. At this time, the mythical 69-year-old ex-wrestler is undergoing a rehabilitation process after a major surgical intervention, which was carried out to solve a serious problem in his back.

Today, a close friend of Hulk Hogan revealed that the former wrestler feels nothing from the waist down, which could be a serious setback in his post-op rehabilitation process.

Hogan is back in the operating room. They've had to cut the nerves in the lower half of his body. You can't feel anything down there. So he has to use a cane to walk. He thought he was using it for pain, but he can't feel pain. -Kurt Angle.

Although Hogan can't feel anything, he can walk with the assistance of a cane, so the issue would be very serious, Angle added.

Also a former wrestler and Olympic athlete, he took advantage of the occasion in his podcast to pay tribute to his friend and mentor, who began his professional career in 1977.

I really feel sorry for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into a business that has finally eaten him up. Hulk Hogan is the visible face of the company, of our show. He is the man who revolutionized professional wrestling. I have great respect for him. -Kurt Angle.

Hulk Hogan's health future seems to be marked by his new fight against pain and lack of sensitivity. It is possible that his extensive career in WWE has been the cause of the problems that afflict him now.

