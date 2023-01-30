Britney Spears is upset that her fans sent police officers to her house

Britney Spears Photo by Getty Images

Days ago Britney Spears decided to delete her Instagram account and proceeded to delete it, which caused her fans to worry. The concern of her fans caused many of them to make several calls to the police to request support in case the singer was in danger.

After the calls, the star was visited by the police at her home, which caused her to explode on Twitter.

As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B - Britney Spears on Twitter.

According to her fans, the concern arose after Britney and her husband Sam Asghari had a heated argument in a restaurant a few weeks ago.

Spears has also revealed that she decided to delete her Instagram account because there were many people attacking her in the comments and that this was reflected in the press and on television.

In later publications, she confirmed that she is alive, fine, and healthy, being a message addressed to her faithful fans.

