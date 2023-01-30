Britney Spears is upset that her fans sent police officers to her house

INSIDE News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zENno_0kVkM0Mx00
Britney SpearsPhoto byGetty Images

Days ago Britney Spears decided to delete her Instagram account and proceeded to delete it, which caused her fans to worry. The concern of her fans caused many of them to make several calls to the police to request support in case the singer was in danger.

After the calls, the star was visited by the police at her home, which caused her to explode on Twitter.

As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B - Britney Spears on Twitter.

According to her fans, the concern arose after Britney and her husband Sam Asghari had a heated argument in a restaurant a few weeks ago.

Spears has also revealed that she decided to delete her Instagram account because there were many people attacking her in the comments and that this was reflected in the press and on television.

In later publications, she confirmed that she is alive, fine, and healthy, being a message addressed to her faithful fans.

============================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © INSIDE News - VCTS Vault, LLC.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Britney Spears# Celebrities# Famous# Entertainment

Comments / 3

Published by

Daily news on Business, Science, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment.

N/A
4K followers

More from INSIDE News

Netflix planned to block shared accounts, but backtracks

A few days ago, Netflix announced that it would block all shared accounts that did not connect to the same WIFI in more than 31 days, this is a radical decision to avoid accounts that are resold and those users who end up sharing an account between 5 people. , which means a great loss of profit for the company.

Read full story

Elon Musk: Twitter will pay you to post Tweets on the platform

Twitter, after months of seeing thousands of layoffs, lawsuits for non-payment of office rent, and auctions of its assets, announced that starting today it will share ad revenue with tweeters.

Read full story

Marc Anthony has a daughter who is 5 years older than his current wife Nadia Ferreira

Last weekend Marc Anthony married for the fourth time, with Nadia Ferreira being the new wife who gave yes in a luxurious ceremony that took place surrounded by celebrities from music, cinema, and businessmen like Carlos Slim.

Read full story
1 comments

Facebook (META) buys back $40 billion in shares. Up +28% on Nasdaq.

Meta Platforms, Inc., the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, has confirmed a 41% drop in its profits in 2022, which is believed to be the cause of the thousands of layoffs that have occurred on the platform in recent years. months.

Read full story

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.

Read full story
622 comments

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira sold the exclusive of their wedding for a significant amount

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were married last Saturday, January 28, in a ceremony held in Miami, where family, friends, and various celebrities were invited. Despite the fact that they wanted to keep a low profile on the eve of their wedding, the news leaked out and the media began to divulge the details.

Read full story
43 comments

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place

While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.

Read full story
664 comments

A Bear on Mars?: NASA discovers a silhouette on the red planet

Scientists from the University of Arizona in collaboration with NASA have discovered a shape that resembles the silhouette of a bear. On January 23, a photograph captured by the lens of the HiRISE Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was released, as the silhouette of a bear could be recognized with the naked eye. The image went viral on social networks which generated a series of debates.

Read full story

Netflix will block shared accounts that are not from the same household

Netflix has informed its new policies for the use of shared accounts. Netflix has been anticipating a change in the use of shared accounts for months, as it seeks to limit those accounts that do not live in the same place.

Read full story
74 comments

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.

Read full story
59 comments

Huawei: the Government could completely eliminate its access to US suppliers

Under a new policy being considered by the Joe Biden administration, all license applications to Huawei would be denied for its alleged ties to the Chinese regime. This is due to the national security concerns facing the North American country.

Read full story
1 comments

Hulk Hogan: The former WWE wrestler does not feel the lower half of his body

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan underwent surgery to fix his ongoing back problem. Hulk Hogan needs a cane to be able to walk and stay upright. At this time, the mythical 69-year-old ex-wrestler is undergoing a rehabilitation process after a major surgical intervention, which was carried out to solve a serious problem in his back.

Read full story
28 comments
Ventura County, CA

Kanye West is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a woman in Ventura County (VIDEO)

The controversies continue to persecute the rapper now called "YE" since according to the Page Six medium, he is under police investigation. The police investigation focuses on Kanye's assault on a woman after "ripping the phone out of the hands" of a woman and throwing it when she was filming it.

Read full story
16 comments

Katy Perry turned down collaborating with Billie Eilish when she wasn't famous and now she regrets it

Katy Perry said that one of her biggest mistakes was turning down a collaboration with Billie Eilish. Perry revealed that she was approached to work with Billie Eilish before the artist became famous, but the 38-year-old singer turned down the offer.

Read full story
47 comments

JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.

Read full story
673 comments

TikTok: New update allows you to send direct messages to any user, while U.S. tries to ban them

In recent weeks, the United States government has begun to block the Chinese social network in different states of the country to prevent possible espionage and dissemination of propaganda that benefits the Asian country. Still, TikTok continues with its operations and continues to release its app to offer new features to users.

Read full story

More than 200 Android and iOS apps have malware and can steal your money and other personal data

An article published by Tom's Guide mentions 203 apps that contain malware. These apps were detected on Google Play and iOS, and despite the fact that several of them have already been removed, several had millions of downloads.

Read full story
13 comments

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review: and other headphones with up to 73% discount at Amazon

Samsung continually keeps pace with Apple by boosting its technology and creating a competitor for every product released by Apple or other brands. This time, Samsung is facing off with mid-range headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Read full story

Apple plans to launch its own Search Engine and other products to compete against Google

Apple seeks to expand its market share in the advertising sector, we can see this with the company's new policies for mobile devices and computer equipment, which limit the information that companies such as Google, Microsoft, and META can obtain from their users.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy