Katy Perry turned down collaborating with Billie Eilish when she wasn't famous and now she regrets it

Katy Perry Photo by Getty Images

Katy Perry said that one of her biggest mistakes was turning down a collaboration with Billie Eilish.

Perry revealed that she was approached to work with Billie Eilish before the artist became famous, but the 38-year-old singer turned down the offer.

Radio 102.7 KIIS FM posted a video on TikTok where Katy Perry is seen explaining:

Someone sent me an email once saying, 'Hey, check out this new artist. I would really like us to work with her because she is working with me for Unsub. -It was a song called 'Ocean Eyes' and it was just the blonde girl. And I was like “Meh, boring”. This was a BIG mistake. Don't let this hit the internet. -Katy Perry.

In 2015 Billie Eilish rose to fame with the song 'Ocean Eyes' and since then she has won 7 Grammy Awards, 1 Oscar for Best Original Song, and 1 Golden Globe. Perry later appeared in a 2021 Billie Eilish documentary titled “Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry”, when she revealed that Orlando Bloom was a huge fan.

Katy added that her fiancé listens to Billie all the time when she drives.

The single 'Ocean Eyes' was published by Billie Eilish for the first time in 2015 on the SoundCloud platform. She subsequently created a music video to post on YouTube at the age of 14, and this made her a viral phenomenon.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © INSIDE News - VCTS Vault, LLC.