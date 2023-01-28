JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira

JLO Photo by Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.

On this occasion, it was revealed that the Diva put a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry the young Nadia.

Marc Anthony will marry Nadia Ferreira today, January 28, after proposing to her after six months of dating, which Jennifer Lopez did not like because she cares about the well-being of her children.

The “inconvenient” that JLO would present is that the young Ferreira of Paraguayan nationality would be her children's stepmother, so according to several close sources, this condition has to do with the fact that Nadia treats her children Max and Emme in the best way.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's wedding will take place in Miami and be attended by several celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez.

The reaction of the Diva from the Bronx is to be expected, since like every mother, her only interest is that anyone is good to her children and treats them in the best way, even more so when these people are in a constant relationship.

A rumor that circulates is that this wedding takes place since Nadia Ferreira would be pregnant, however, there is still no confirmation.

