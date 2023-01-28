TikTok: New update allows you to send direct messages to any user, while U.S. tries to ban them

Photo by May Gauthier/Unsplash

In recent weeks, the United States government has begun to block the Chinese social network in different states of the country to prevent possible espionage and dissemination of propaganda that benefits the Asian country. Still, TikTok continues with its operations and continues to release its app to offer new features to users.

Previously, users of social networks could only send messages to "their friends", accounts that followed each other, however, in a recent update, they added the option to send direct messages to any registered user.

This tool is similar to Instagram from Meta Platforms, Inc. since the North American application has had this function for some years now, even so, it is famous for getting ideas from other platforms such as Stories copied from Snapchat and the Reels copying TikTok format.

In the latest TikTok update, users will have the opportunity to set who can send them a direct message.

This feature has been available since November 2022 for a small group of users, when the platform was still piloting. Now users will be able to send direct messages to anyone who opens their tray to the public, without the need to receive a "follow back".

With this action, the company hopes that the possibility of sharing content within the platform will be even more open since users currently resort to sending videos through other platforms such as WhatsApp or Twitter.

The new feature allows 5 settings for direct messages.

Everybody . (Any registered user on Twitter)

. (Any registered user on Twitter) Suggested friends . (People with whom you interact or have their phone number registered)

. (People with whom you interact or have their phone number registered) Mutually Followed.

Nobody. (They won't receive direct messages from anyone, but you will still have the option to receive responses from in your stories)

To be able to configure this option you must:

Go to "Profile". Open menu. Settings and Privacy. Privacy. Direct messages.

As I mentioned at the beginning, the social network is under political pressure, since several states have currently blocked it from government devices and universities are beginning to block it from wireless networks for anyone who connects to them.

TikTok has indicated on several occasions that it is not linked to the Chinese Communist Party, however, its parent company ByteDance is under pressure from that party, so the United States Government prefers to avoid possible espionage of its inhabitants.

By Veny West

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Cryptocurrencies.

