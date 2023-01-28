Apple plans to launch its own Search Engine and other products to compete against Google

INSIDE News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bruFz_0kT8VkWa00
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Inc.Photo byGetty Images

Apple seeks to expand its market share in the advertising sector, we can see this with the company's new policies for mobile devices and computer equipment, which limit the information that companies such as Google, Microsoft, and META can obtain from their users.

The rivalry between the two companies has existed for many years, and despite the fact, that Google pays Apple $12 billion each year to make it the default Search Engine for the 'Safari' web browser It is normal for strategies to emerge from both parties to expand the market share of their products.

According to several sources, including Arstechnica, Apple would be waging a "silent" battle in the smartphone market, since two former developers of the brand confirmed that this is something that has been coming for a few years since Apple has never been happy with Google for launching the Android operating system, which is used by all mobile devices.

What Apple would be devising is to develop its own search engine, and although it is not a new idea, it is somewhat expensive for the company, since the figure that Google offers for having its default search engine on Apple devices is Nothing to sneeze at, even for the most valued company on the planet.

Apple Search is what the project is called internally, and like Google, it would be a tool to search for information on the Internet. This would allow Apple to gain ground on Google in the information and advertising arena, as it currently accounts for 70.4% of Alphabet Inc.'s total revenue each year.

The company that created the iPhone has always fought for the privacy of its users, which is why this is one of the outstanding features to promote its search engine against that of Google.

Apple Maps is a product that is improving.

Another high-impact product that could hit Google hard would be Apple Maps.

'Maps' did not start on the right foot in 2012, however, Apple has not given up and has improved its application with significant improvements such as the 3D driving mode, Flyover to see well-known cities from the air or a 'Street View' more accurately.

Apple announced a new feature in 'Maps', which will allow users to interact with local businesses, which will allow users to find local businesses faster and easier through the application.

The App Tracking Transparency (ATT) tool allows users to know which app is getting their information in the background. ATT together with Apple Search will be a blow to Google with the lucrative advertising market. Meta (Facebook) has already seen the consequences of ATT's departure since it has reduced its advertising benefits by 58% since Apple does not allow the collection of data from its users through its applications.

--------------------------------------------------

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Apple# Tech# Maps# Internet# Software

Comments / 3

Published by

Daily news on Business, Science, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment.

N/A
3K followers

More from INSIDE News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place

While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.

Read full story
341 comments

A Bear on Mars?: NASA discovers a silhouette on the red planet

Scientists from the University of Arizona in collaboration with NASA have discovered a shape that resembles the silhouette of a bear. On January 23, a photograph captured by the lens of the HiRISE Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter was released, as the silhouette of a bear could be recognized with the naked eye. The image went viral on social networks which generated a series of debates.

Read full story

Netflix will block shared accounts that are not from the same household

Netflix has informed its new policies for the use of shared accounts. Netflix has been anticipating a change in the use of shared accounts for months, as it seeks to limit those accounts that do not live in the same place.

Read full story
36 comments

Huawei: the Government could completely eliminate its access to US suppliers

Under a new policy being considered by the Joe Biden administration, all license applications to Huawei would be denied for its alleged ties to the Chinese regime. This is due to the national security concerns facing the North American country.

Read full story
1 comments

Hulk Hogan: The former WWE wrestler does not feel the lower half of his body

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan underwent surgery to fix his ongoing back problem. Hulk Hogan needs a cane to be able to walk and stay upright. At this time, the mythical 69-year-old ex-wrestler is undergoing a rehabilitation process after a major surgical intervention, which was carried out to solve a serious problem in his back.

Read full story
27 comments
Ventura County, CA

Kanye West is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a woman in Ventura County (VIDEO)

The controversies continue to persecute the rapper now called "YE" since according to the Page Six medium, he is under police investigation. The police investigation focuses on Kanye's assault on a woman after "ripping the phone out of the hands" of a woman and throwing it when she was filming it.

Read full story
14 comments

Britney Spears is upset that her fans sent police officers to her house

Days ago Britney Spears decided to delete her Instagram account and proceeded to delete it, which caused her fans to worry. The concern of her fans caused many of them to make several calls to the police to request support in case the singer was in danger.

Read full story
3 comments

Katy Perry turned down collaborating with Billie Eilish when she wasn't famous and now she regrets it

Katy Perry said that one of her biggest mistakes was turning down a collaboration with Billie Eilish. Perry revealed that she was approached to work with Billie Eilish before the artist became famous, but the 38-year-old singer turned down the offer.

Read full story
47 comments

JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.

Read full story
670 comments

TikTok: New update allows you to send direct messages to any user, while U.S. tries to ban them

In recent weeks, the United States government has begun to block the Chinese social network in different states of the country to prevent possible espionage and dissemination of propaganda that benefits the Asian country. Still, TikTok continues with its operations and continues to release its app to offer new features to users.

Read full story

More than 200 Android and iOS apps have malware and can steal your money and other personal data

An article published by Tom's Guide mentions 203 apps that contain malware. These apps were detected on Google Play and iOS, and despite the fact that several of them have already been removed, several had millions of downloads.

Read full story
12 comments

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review: and other headphones with up to 73% discount at Amazon

Samsung continually keeps pace with Apple by boosting its technology and creating a competitor for every product released by Apple or other brands. This time, Samsung is facing off with mid-range headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Read full story

FBI hacks and dismantles a large blackmail network on the Dark Internet. They don't arrest anyone.

The hacker group called HIVE was dedicated to blackmailing companies, schools, financial institutions, hospitals, and governments. The mode of operation of this company was through the Dark Internet, blocking access to essential systems with encryption and demanding a "ransom" for providing the password with which the company programmers could put their systems back into operation.

Read full story

NASA: Confirms the discovery of two new planets in habitable zones

Alongside a red dwarf star located 16 light-years away, NASA found two Earth-mass planets orbiting the star. Both planets are in the habitable zone of the dwarf star since they orbit at the correct distance that would allow liquid water to form on the surface if it had the right atmosphere.

Read full story
11 comments

More than 315,000 layoffs have occurred by companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google

More than 315,000 layoffs have occurred in the technology sector in recent months, with Amazon, Facebook, and Google being the main companies that have reduced many collaborators.

Read full story
2 comments

Banks with which you can obtain credit to buy your house with ITIN

The ITIN is an essential tool for non-Americans, since it allows you to access Social Security benefits, authorizes you to work in the country, and allows you to manage your credit score. All this without forgetting that the main reason for the ITIN is to be able to declare taxes correctly.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.

Read full story
63 comments

Elon Musk seeks to raise $3,000 million to deal with Twitter's debt

The economic problems in Twitter do not stop, so Elon Musk has been looking for a way to make a new fundraiser that allows him to help pay a debt of 13,000 million for the purchase of the company, according to Bloomberg reported by sources close.

Read full story
2 comments

Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso

For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy