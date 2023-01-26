Elon Musk seeks to raise $3,000 million to deal with Twitter's debt

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter Photo by Getty Images

The economic problems in Twitter do not stop, so Elon Musk has been looking for a way to make a new fundraiser that allows him to help pay a debt of 13,000 million for the purchase of the company, according to Bloomberg reported by sources close.

Last December 2022, Elon Musk's representatives were exploring the option to sell up to 3 billion dollars in Twitter shares, with the intention of being able to support themselves to pay the debt with the highest interest within the 13 billion dollars in loans held by the company.

The payment of this debt and the reduction of these interests would be a financial relief for Twitter and would allow it to continue receiving the support of advertisers within the platform since due to a drastic drop in advertisers, the company would be losing more than 4 million followers. dollars every day.

At one point, after its acquisition, Musk had expressed that bankruptcy was considered possible for the company, however, later and being more optimistic, he said that he expected a more balanced cash flow by 2023 with a reduction of 80% of its workforce, causing more than 6,000 layoffs in a short time.

Twitter is definitely not having a good time, since in previous days it received some lawsuits for not paying the rent for its buildings and Twitter Blue is not being the success they expected.

--------------------------------------------------

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)