Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso

Bitcoin and US dollar Photo by David McBee

For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.

This rise in BTC that occurred on December 6, 2022, caused big problems within the platform since while this was happening, users were looking for the price of BTC in other exchanges, the real price being $17,000 USD for each Bitcoin, but the change did not was correctly reflected in the Mexican exchange. This caused the execution of the Stop Loss and generated thousands in losses to other users who mistakenly bought the Bitcoin at a more expensive price.

BTC/USD graphic December 6, 2022 Photo by Oscar Flores on Twitter

According to the Mexican company dedicated to the exchange of cryptocurrencies, the price of Bitcoin at parity with the dollar was a complete error, caused by a technical problem.

As you may have noticed on our trading platform, Bitso Alpha, we have had a spike in the value of bitcoin that is not real. What happened was a technical problem that has already been fixed. It is worth clarifying that no user bought or sold at that price. -Bitso on Twitter

The annoyance of the users was not long in coming, since they reported thousands in losses due to the 'stop losses'.

This is not an isolated case in the exchange, since a few months ago a similar situation happened with a drastic rise in the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

As the day goes by, the movements in your “Activity” tab and the BTC/USD chart will normalize. -Bitso on Twitter

In a statement, the company promised to eliminate all profits and losses caused by the technical failure in its trading platform.

At the time of writing this article, the Bitcoin price is at $23,709 USD according to the exchange Line2coin.com with a rise of 5.4% in the last 8 hours.

Source: Bitso, Twitter, CR

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me press@vctsv.com

