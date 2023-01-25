Spotify lays off 6% of its employees.

Photo by Veny West - Getty Images

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are some of the companies that have added to the more than 300,000 layoffs that have occurred since the beginning of 2022. This is a big problem for the already saturated unemployment.

Now the Spotify online music platform announced that it will lay off around 6% of its workforce. The staff cut was communicated to the SEC and also to all company employees, who received the note from Daniel Ek, co-founder of the platform.

The pandemic continues to play a key role in hiring and firing at tech companies, and Ek admits as much in an article posted on the company's website.

Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us. In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about 6% across the company. I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today. -Daniel Ek Newsroom Spotify

The company also included in its announcement that the former employees affected will receive five months of compensation, which translates to "consolation" while they position themselves in other companies. In addition, employees will maintain their health insurance for this time and if their immigration status depends on their employment they will receive advice from human resources.

Following Spotify's announcement, its shares on Wall Street rose 4% on Monday. Investors rewarded the company for trying to reduce expenses since in the transducers of July and September of last year the reported losses were around 180 million dollars.

Spotify total layoff amounts to 600 people.

