Twitter does not pay rent and is sued

Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California. Photo by Getty Images

Apparently $44 billion dollars is not enough to buy and properly manage the social network, as economic problems are piling up on Twitter's doorstep. Now the owner of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, he has sued the company for not paying rent, adding to a list of rent creditors that have plagued the company since Musk bought it last year.

Added to this are other lawsuits for non-payment of rent, including offices in Great Britain, which has caused many problems and has led the company to drastically reduce expenses.

Twitter is definitely not having a good time, since its CEO and owner, Elon Musk, has been forced to sell and auction off luxury office objects and furniture, adding the dismissal of more than 4,000 employees since he joined.

The company reportedly held an auction last week that included furniture, machines and decorations at the company, including a neon sign with the bird logo that sold for about $100,000.

Since the change of command, Twitter has asked its main advertisers, which has caused a greater deficit in the company's finances and the launch of its now flagship product has not been as successful as Elon Musk hoped.

On the other hand, Crown Estate also launched a lawsuit against Twitter because the company was late in paying the rent for offices in central London. Crown State Voices said it took the action after contacting Twitter about non-payment of rent without disclosing any details.

According to Sri Nine Market Squard LLC, the dream of Twitter's headquarters building, the debt amounts to $3.4 million.

--------------------------------------------------

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)