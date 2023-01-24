Google is sued by 8 states and the Department of Justice for monopoly control

Google Photo by Getty Images

Google is sued by the Department of Justice and 8 states, as they allege that the technology company has shown anti-competitive conduct to take control over Internet advertising.

This lawsuit is the first major case by the current administration challenging the power of one of the world's most powerful technology companies.

Google abuses its monopoly power to hurt website publishers and advertisers who dare to use competing for ad technology products for higher-quality or lower-cost matches” - Department of Justice in a lawsuit filed in Virginia federal court.

New York, Virginia, and California are some of the states that signed the complaint against Google as dominant in the digital advertising market in the United States.

This is a lawsuit that stems from an early investigation by former President Donald Trump and is believed to be a resolution that could take years over the valued $279 billion US advertising market.

Google, a single company with pervasive conflicts of interest, now controls: (1) the technology used by nearly every major website publisher to offer advertising space for sale; (2) the leading tools used by advertisers to buy that advertising space; and (3) the largest ad exchange that matches publishers with advertisers each time that ad space is sold,” - Department of Justice in a lawsuit filed in Virginia federal court.

Alphabet is expected to generate about $74 billion in advertising revenue in the United States this year, with most of it coming from Google search advertising.

According to Google's argument, the online ad market is full of competition, with rivals such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms being singled out.

