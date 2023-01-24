Apple Reality Pro: Augmented reality and virtual reality glasses without controls. Leaked details

"Apple Reality Pro" Photo by hipertextual.com

The world's most valued technology company, Apple, bets on an augmented reality device. The company would be projecting sales of 1 million devices in the first year of launch.

Apple would be introducing a new interface inspired by iOS but in 3D plus new technologies that would differentiate it from its direct rivals, such as the Oculus from Meta (Facebook).

The company is faithful when it comes to the design of its devices, and they all maintain great similarity in both hardware and software, hence the expectation that iOS will be the basis for these new "Reality Pro" glasses. We have seen this before with products such as watchOS or Apple CarPlay that are made based on iOS.

The new glasses will be able to switch between Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, together with a 3D operating system that will allow a more immersive interaction, like the rest of Apple's products, which are highly intuitive.

The operation of augmented reality allows the projection of images on the real world itself, so it will offer endless possibilities. Apple has been working and perfecting augmented reality with the LiDAR sensors that integrate the iPhone for quite some time.

AR VR glasses without controls

Regarding the use of the device and its interaction, one of the outstanding characteristics is the lack of dependence on controls to be able to interact with them, since they will have a system of several cameras capable of capturing the movement of the hands made by the user. In the same way, with cameras and sensors, you can capture the movement of the eyes to increase the precision of the actions and better understand what the user wants to achieve with the interaction.

On the other hand, Sony would be working with Apple to develop 2 high-resolution screens that will even allow eye vision to be graduated for those users who need to wear prescription lenses.

It is expected that this device can be used as a monitor for Apple devices, such as a Mac, where the screen can be seen through the viewfinder and controlled with a mouse (or trackpad) and a physical keyboard.

The estimated date of departure is uncertain, however, there is hope to see them this 2023.

