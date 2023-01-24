TikTok could be banned throughout the United States

TikTok Photo by Getty Images

The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.

Wisconsin and North Carolina joined Mississippi, Louisiana and South Dakota, plus 22 other states which have banned the use of the application on state-owned mobile devices and computers.

“We are disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon to enact policies that will do nothing to the cybersecurity of their states and are based on falsehoods infused about TikTok… -Jamal Brown, TikTok USA spokesperson

According to the Federal Congress, which also prohibited the installation and use of TikTok on government devices, this blocking is being done for privacy and security against espionage.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok would have moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020, precisely to avoid this type of blocking, but according to the US government, information such as search history and location could still be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party, which also caused the US military to ban the application as well. in military devices.

Tony Evers, the Democratic governor of Wisconsin, said he was concerned about security and privacy. following the warnings from the FBI, together with the Federal Communications Commission, they have warned that the data of TikTok users could be shared with ByteDance to which the Chinese government has access (by law).

Another battle the US is concerned about is over misinformation, as TikTok is currently the world's second-largest social media app, which could favor China if it were to push China-friendly misinformation.

Added to this is the decision of the Universities in the US, since it distracts students and lowers their academic performance.

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me press@vctsv.com

