FBI: User safety is endangered by AI

Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.

For some years we have been using artificial intelligence without realizing it, since with the 'machine learning' mechanism they offer us exactly what we are looking for, such as the type of movies we might like on Netflix or our "favorite" music according to Spotify, even in the release of new Albums.

Each data that passes through the internet is essential for artificial intelligence to work in the best way, since it is its current source of learning. This requires that the developers of these technologies create essential 'rules' so that the privacy of the users is not violated.

Despite the great positive uses, it can also be a very useful tool to be used by cyber criminals.

China has created its own AI technology that aims to accumulate massive data, which worries everyone's security and privacy, said Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI.

Wray also added that it is important to put limits and controls on the Chinese regime regarding the use of AI, since although you cannot prevent them from developing it, you can try to control what data they have access to.

The AI technologies out there in the public are quite limited, however we as users don't know the actual reach of it today or how it could affect the world if misused.

