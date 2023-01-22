Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

Photo by David Balev on Unsplash

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge.

Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.

Netflix is currently offering a new 'cheap' plan in some regions that is around $5 USD, where users can access most of their catalog with short ad breaks.

According to Ted Sarandos, CoCEO of Netflix, the platform is evaluating the multiple content monetization formats of today, so it is believed that a 100% free service is not a crazy idea. However, he also comments that the platform currently has a lot of work ahead of it, so this new model in Netflix's streaming content offer is not coming any time soon.

The modality that is being proposed is "Free ad-supported streaming television" (FAST), a category of television transmission service that is available to everyone for free thanks to the fact that it benefits from and is financed solely by advertising within the content.

For the ad-supported streaming service, Microsoft is the partner selected to help the company with technology and logistics.

