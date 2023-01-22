Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

INSIDE News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIOy6_0kN3eHS300
Photo byDavid BalevonUnsplash

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge.

Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.

Netflix is currently offering a new 'cheap' plan in some regions that is around $5 USD, where users can access most of their catalog with short ad breaks.

According to Ted Sarandos, CoCEO of Netflix, the platform is evaluating the multiple content monetization formats of today, so it is believed that a 100% free service is not a crazy idea. However, he also comments that the platform currently has a lot of work ahead of it, so this new model in Netflix's streaming content offer is not coming any time soon.

The modality that is being proposed is "Free ad-supported streaming television" (FAST), a category of television transmission service that is available to everyone for free thanks to the fact that it benefits from and is financed solely by advertising within the content.

For the ad-supported streaming service, Microsoft is the partner selected to help the company with technology and logistics.

--------------------------------------------------

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Netflix# Free# Streaming# Technology# Movies

Comments / 72

Published by

INSIDE News by VCTSv We are dedicated to news about Business, Finance, Technology, and Crypto.

N/A
2K followers

More from INSIDE News

New York City, NY

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.

Read full story
9 comments

Elon Musk seeks to raise $3,000 million to deal with Twitter's debt

The economic problems in Twitter do not stop, so Elon Musk has been looking for a way to make a new fundraiser that allows him to help pay a debt of 13,000 million for the purchase of the company, according to Bloomberg reported by sources close.

Read full story

Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso

For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.

Read full story
3 comments

Thousands of PayPal accounts were hacked for using vulnerable passwords

One of the main problems for users who have several services on the Internet is the need for quick and easy access to each of these services, which causes them to use the same password in different services.

Read full story
2 comments

Spotify lays off 6% of its employees.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are some of the companies that have added to the more than 300,000 layoffs that have occurred since the beginning of 2022. This is a big problem for the already saturated unemployment.

Read full story

Twitter does not pay rent and is sued

Apparently $44 billion dollars is not enough to buy and properly manage the social network, as economic problems are piling up on Twitter's doorstep. Now the owner of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, he has sued the company for not paying rent, adding to a list of rent creditors that have plagued the company since Musk bought it last year.

Read full story
Virginia State

Google is sued by 8 states and the Department of Justice for monopoly control

Google is sued by the Department of Justice and 8 states, as they allege that the technology company has shown anti-competitive conduct to take control over Internet advertising.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple Reality Pro: Augmented reality and virtual reality glasses without controls. Leaked details

The world's most valued technology company, Apple, bets on an augmented reality device. The company would be projecting sales of 1 million devices in the first year of launch.

Read full story

The new iPhone 15 Pro: The new iPhone will have a redesign similar to the Apple Watch, according to rumors

Render concept design of iPhone 15 Pro MaxPhoto byAntonio De Rosa of ADR Studios. The rumors about the new iPhone do not stop. To date, it is expected that Apple is finalizing the design before starting production tests and this brings waves of information about iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro that become more considerable.

Read full story
5 comments

TikTok could be banned throughout the United States

The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.

Read full story
222 comments

$4 billion in crypto scam to users in the United States. The woman responsible disappeared according to the FBI

In June 2016, when cryptocurrencies were just beginning to take center stage, Ruja Ignatova, a self-proclaimed "crypto queen" promoted her company OneCoin as a worthy and lucrative rival to Bitcoin.

Read full story

FBI: User safety is endangered by AI

Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.

Read full story
21 comments

ChatGPT: The AI that knows how to program and more

ChatGPT is a language model developed by OpenAI that allows users to interact with it through natural language conversations. This technology is an evolution of GPT-3, one of the most advanced language models in the world.

Read full story

T-Mobile is hacked, user data is stolen, and awards $350 millions USD in compensation to its customers

One of the mobile phone operators discovered that more than 37 million customers suffered information leaks after a hack to their databases. The discovery was made in early January.

Read full story
127 comments

Alphabet, Google's parent company, joins the wave of layoffs. 12,000 employees will be affected

More than 300,000 layoffs have been confirmed in the technology industry, where companies such as Amazon, Meta, Coinbase, BlackRock, Twitter, among others, have been laying off thousands of employees since 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States

The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country. TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.

Read full story
733 comments

Another crypto company declares bankruptcy in the United States, it is Genesis Global Capital

The company dedicated to cryptocurrency loans, Genesis Global Capital, filed for bankruptcy protection against creditors based on Chapter 11 of US law before a court in New York.

Read full story

Amazon shuts down its AmazonSmile charity program after wave of layoffs

Just hours after announcing more than 18,000 layoffs, Amazon decides to shut down its AmazonSmile charity program in an effort to cut costs. Article: Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions.

Read full story
3 comments

Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions

The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.

Read full story
330 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy