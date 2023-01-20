Alphabet, Google's parent company, joins the wave of layoffs. 12,000 employees will be affected

Photo by Getty Images

By Veny West // NewsBreak

More than 300,000 layoffs have been confirmed in the technology industry, where companies such as Amazon, Meta, Coinbase, BlackRock, Twitter, among others, have been laying off thousands of employees since 2022.

Alphabet, Inc. parent company of Google, indicated that it will eliminate more than 12,000 jobs, which is equivalent to 6% of its workforce worldwide.

In an email, CEO Sundar Pichai informed employees of the layoff, in which he also "takes responsibility" for the company's decision.

The companies have several areas that have been affected in their growth, such as their main source of income, digital advertising, and others such as high-performance cloud computing 'Google Cloud', which still cannot cope with Amazon Microsoft Web Services or Azure.

These are important moments to sharpen our focus, re-engineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities. - Sundar Pichai

Like other companies, Alphabet will support its former employees with 16 weeks of compensation and 6 months of health benefits within the United States. In other regions where Google operates, employees will receive different packages and the corresponding local regulations will be followed.

Following this announcement from Google's parent company, in just 1 week there have been more than 40,000 layoffs in the technology area.

