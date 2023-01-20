No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States

Veny West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13S7kk_0kLhmBqa00
Photo byGetty Images

By Veny West // NewsBreak

The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country.

TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.

Several states are working on full-use bans, this is the case in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

In Texas, the state governor banned the use of the social media platform in all government agencies, based on government data security, as 'TikTok' is believed to be a spy 'tool' of the Chinese Communist Party.

According to TikTok's privacy policies, this application collects data from users' devices, including location, how and when they perform activities on the Internet.

The concern of the Government and other companies in the United States is due to the fact that the data is stored on servers within the Asian country, giving the Chinese government the possibility of access to them.

Universities that have taken measures to prevent students from accessing the application through WI-FI networks have several objectives in mind apart from security, as they want to prevent academic productivity from being affected by the large number of hours consumed by this application.

Other countries like Indonesia and India have banned the app across the country.

TikTok is not the only Chinese app blocked in the country, as there are more than 50 apps that cannot be accessed from the United States.

--------------------------------------------------

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# TikTok# Politics# Technology# Social# LifeStyle

Comments / 732

Published by

Business, Finance, Technology, and Cryptocurrencies.

N/A
2K followers

More from Veny West

Spotify lays off 6% of its employees.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are some of the companies that have added to the more than 300,000 layoffs that have occurred since the beginning of 2022. This is a big problem for the already saturated unemployment.

Read full story

Twitter does not pay rent and is sued

Apparently $44 billion dollars is not enough to buy and properly manage the social network, as economic problems are piling up on Twitter's doorstep. Now the owner of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, he has sued the company for not paying rent, adding to a list of rent creditors that have plagued the company since Musk bought it last year.

Read full story
Virginia State

Google is sued by 8 states and the Department of Justice for monopoly control

Google is sued by the Department of Justice and 8 states, as they allege that the technology company has shown anti-competitive conduct to take control over Internet advertising.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple Reality Pro: Augmented reality and virtual reality glasses without controls. Leaked details

The world's most valued technology company, Apple, bets on an augmented reality device. The company would be projecting sales of 1 million devices in the first year of launch.

Read full story

The new iPhone 15 Pro: The new iPhone will have a redesign similar to the Apple Watch, according to rumors

Render concept design of iPhone 15 Pro MaxPhoto byAntonio De Rosa of ADR Studios. The rumors about the new iPhone do not stop. To date, it is expected that Apple is finalizing the design before starting production tests and this brings waves of information about iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro that become more considerable.

Read full story

TikTok could be banned throughout the United States

The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.

Read full story
58 comments

$4 billion in crypto scam to users in the United States. The woman responsible disappeared according to the FBI

In June 2016, when cryptocurrencies were just beginning to take center stage, Ruja Ignatova, a self-proclaimed "crypto queen" promoted her company OneCoin as a worthy and lucrative rival to Bitcoin.

Read full story

FBI: User safety is endangered by AI

Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.

Read full story
18 comments

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.

Read full story
72 comments

ChatGPT: The AI that knows how to program and more

ChatGPT is a language model developed by OpenAI that allows users to interact with it through natural language conversations. This technology is an evolution of GPT-3, one of the most advanced language models in the world.

Read full story

T-Mobile is hacked, user data is stolen, and awards $350 millions USD in compensation to its customers

One of the mobile phone operators discovered that more than 37 million customers suffered information leaks after a hack to their databases. The discovery was made in early January.

Read full story
127 comments

Alphabet, Google's parent company, joins the wave of layoffs. 12,000 employees will be affected

More than 300,000 layoffs have been confirmed in the technology industry, where companies such as Amazon, Meta, Coinbase, BlackRock, Twitter, among others, have been laying off thousands of employees since 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

Another crypto company declares bankruptcy in the United States, it is Genesis Global Capital

The company dedicated to cryptocurrency loans, Genesis Global Capital, filed for bankruptcy protection against creditors based on Chapter 11 of US law before a court in New York.

Read full story

Amazon shuts down its AmazonSmile charity program after wave of layoffs

Just hours after announcing more than 18,000 layoffs, Amazon decides to shut down its AmazonSmile charity program in an effort to cut costs. Article: Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions.

Read full story
3 comments

Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions

The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.

Read full story
330 comments
California State

Joe Biden will visit the areas affected by storms in California next Thursday with financial aid

Several areas of California have been devastated by a series of storms that killed at least 19 people. The White House has announced that the President of the United States, Joe Biden will be visiting the affected areas in the state of California to meet with local authorities and assess additional aid needed to rebuild the damage caused by the storms.

Read full story
4 comments

New cryptocurrency scam: Crypto users were scammed and have lost all their savings and even credits

For a few weeks now, many users of a cryptocurrency investment platform have reported that they stopped receiving their payments and are no longer allowed to make withdrawals of ‘their earnings’ and investments.

Read full story
36 comments

New release from Apple with more powerful Macs and a new Mac Mini

This Tuesday Apple announced new MacBook computers that can be configured with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. On the other hand, a new desktop computer has also been launched which curiously has the name of 'Mac Mini'.

Read full story

Documents found in Joe Biden's possession could be a danger to national security

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.Photo byGetty Images. The finding of classified documents stored unofficially by the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, led the former head of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, to warn that it could constitute a risk to national security, for which reason it is recommended that it be analyzed by experts.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy