No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States

Photo by Getty Images

By Veny West // NewsBreak

The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country.

TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.

Several states are working on full-use bans, this is the case in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

In Texas, the state governor banned the use of the social media platform in all government agencies, based on government data security, as 'TikTok' is believed to be a spy 'tool' of the Chinese Communist Party.

According to TikTok's privacy policies, this application collects data from users' devices, including location, how and when they perform activities on the Internet.

The concern of the Government and other companies in the United States is due to the fact that the data is stored on servers within the Asian country, giving the Chinese government the possibility of access to them.

Universities that have taken measures to prevent students from accessing the application through WI-FI networks have several objectives in mind apart from security, as they want to prevent academic productivity from being affected by the large number of hours consumed by this application.

Other countries like Indonesia and India have banned the app across the country.

TikTok is not the only Chinese app blocked in the country, as there are more than 50 apps that cannot be accessed from the United States.

--------------------------------------------------

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)