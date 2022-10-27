A wedding day that is chosen the most in 2022

Inna D

Jonathan Borba | Pexels

May through October is peak months for tying the knot. Summer weddings allow for outdoor festivities and fall features the beautiful changing colors of the trees.

Weekends are an easy time that most have off work, meaning that Saturday is the most popular day to get married.

According to The Knot, the most popular wedding day is... October 22, 2022. Around 90,000 American couples were set to marry on this date.

Here are the top five most chosen wedding dates of 2022:

  1. Saturday, October 22
  2. Saturday, May 21
  3. Saturday, June 18
  4. Saturday, October 01
  5. Saturday, October 08

According to The Knot's Real Weddings Study, 35% of all weddings occur during the fall, followed closely by summer (29%).

While numerology may have something to do with the popularity of 10/22/22 specifically (August 18, 2018 was the most popular day to get married in 2018 for this reason), it's interesting to dissect the skyrocketing popularity of the fall season, and specifically October, over the past few years.

Fall has been the most popular wedding season since 2015. Before that, summer was the season of choice—in 2009, for example, 41% of couples hosted weddings from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

One thing to avoid: Holidays

Sure, your day will be memorable, but if you're planning on inviting guests this may be a major inconvenience.

For this reason, it's recommended to avoid holidays that call for celebration as a family (including Labor Day, Thanksgiving, or even Halloween).

-

