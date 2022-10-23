Parler being purchased by Kanye West

Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Parler’s parent company announced the deal on Monday morning.

They said Kanye West (now known as "Ye") had made “a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

Parler is described as an American alt-tech social networking service associated with conservatives. Journalists have described Parler as an alt-tech alternative to Twitter, and users include those banned from mainstream social networks or who oppose their moderation policies.

According to CNN, the Exact terms of the Parler deal weren’t disclosed, though Parler said it must still enter into a definitive agreement with West and expects to close in the fourth quarter. Parler’s parent, Parlement Technologies, would remain involved by providing technical services and cloud support.

Here are some facts about Parler.

From the Pew Research Center, 38% of Americans have heard of the app, while 1% use it regularly to get their news. 6% of adults get their news from any of the seven most popular alternative social media sites, including Truth Social, Telegram, Rumble, Gab, Gettr, and BitChute.

Although the platform prides itself on supporting free speech, Parler moderates user content at least to some extent (beyond spam and legal requirements).

Parler’s app was removed from the Google and Apple app stores post-Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as organizers reportedly used the app to help plan the event. The app was returned to each store only after adding moderation features requested by Google and Apple.

Among regular news consumers on Parler, 69% say they expect the news and information there to be mostly accurate , while 30% expect it to be mostly inaccurate.

