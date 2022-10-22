TikTok grows as major news source for Americans

Dancing video recording Photo by Ivan Samkov from Pexels

A quarter of Americans under the age of 30 admit to now regularly using TikTok as a news source, according to the Pew Research Center.

TikTok, which gained popularity shortly before and during the pandemic, is a social media platform that is known for short clips that include dancing, storytelling, or almost anything that can be packed into a 15-second to 3-minute-long video.

In comparison, other social media sites have stayed stagnant in the news consumption category whereas TikTok has grown.

In just two years, the share of U.S. adults who say they regularly get news from TikTok has roughly tripled, from 3% in 2020 to 10% in 2022.

Adults getting news from TikTok The Pew Research Center

The app has become popular among teens – two-thirds of whom report using it in some way – as well as young adults.

Adults under 30 are the most likely group to say they regularly get news on TikTok

About a quarter of Americans in this age group (26%) say they regularly get news there, higher than in 2021 and 2020

10% of those ages 30 to 49, 4% of those 50 to 64 and just 1% of those 65 and older

A third of TikTok users say they regularly get news on the site, up from 22% who said the same in 2020

However, Twitter and Facebook still rank as top sources to receive news from social platforms.

