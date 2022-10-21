Study finds "boomer status" emojis

Emoji hands Photo by cottonbro CG from Pexels

Emojis are an easy way to convey emotion in texts and ensure that nothing gets lost in translation.

But apparently, the overuse of certain emojis can really show your age.

By research from Perspectus Global, they surveyed 2,000 16 to 29-year-olds and found that people send an impressive 76 emojis per week.

It also indicated that the use of emojis is a “very important” tool for communication, with 57% of respondents claiming that an emoji can say a thousand words.

These are 10 emojis that make you look ‘old’

Thumbs up 👍 Red heart ❤️ ️️ Ok hand 👌 Check mark ✔️ Poo 💩 Loudly Crying Face 😭 Monkey eye cover 🙈 Clapping hands 👏 Kiss mark 💋 Grimacing Face 😬

A study from Slack that surveyed 9,400 hybrid workers around the world found that:

Over two-thirds of survey respondents use emoji when messaging their friends (73%) and family (68%)

67% of respondents feel closer and more bonded in a conversation when messaging someone who understands the emoji they’re using

Globally, younger generations were more likely to report that their recipient misunderstood an emoji they’d sent (31% of Gen Z and 24% of millennials)

28% of respondents don’t care about age when it comes to their emoji use

Fifty-three percent of respondents usually include emoji when they message their colleagues, while 30% never do with their boss.



