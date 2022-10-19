1.3 million diabetic Americans have rationed insulin this year

According to the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, over a million people with diabetes in the US rationed their insulin in the past year.

Dr. Adam Gaffney, the lead author of the study and a pulmonologist and critical care doctor at Harvard Medical School and Cambridge Health Alliance, told CNN this:

“The main takeaway is that 1.3 million people rationed insulin the United States, one of the richest countries in the world. This is a lifesaving drug. Rationing insulin can have life-threatening consequences.”

This meant that 16.5% of diabetics rationed by skipping insulin doses, taking less than needed, or putting off buying their insulin.

Those with type 1 diabetes as well as those without health insurance were the largest groups who rationed their medication

Adults under the age of 65 rationed more frequently than those who were 65 and older

Almost all of those who were older and rationed less were covered by Medicare

Middle-income people and Black Americans were also likely to ration their insulin

“By limiting insulin copays to $35 per month under Medicare, the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act may improve insulin access for seniors, who experienced substantial rationing in our study,” they wrote. “However, a similar cap for the privately insured was removed from the bill, and copay caps do not aid the uninsured. Further reform could improve access to insulin for all Americans.”

According to the CDC, more than 37 million adults in the US have diabetes, but 1 in 5 don’t know it. It is the seventh leading cause of death in the country and the No. 1 cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations and adult blindness.

The number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled in the past year, the CDC said.

Type 1 diabetes isn't preventable, however by living a healthy lifestyle at a healthy weight, you can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

