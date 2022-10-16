Smartphone apps that boost productivity

There's a lot involved in being productive - you need to be organized, know your goals, and plan time accordingly. Luckily, you have your phone on you - which can help you stay productive throughout your day!

Here are three apps you can download on your smartphone to boost productivity:

Note- these are linked to the app store, however, if you have an android device, you can search for them on the Google Play store!

1. Todoist: To-Do List & Planner

Forget the days of scratching down your To-Do list on a sticky note and forgetting where you put it...

Trusted by 30+ million people and teams worldwide. Todoist is a delightfully simple yet powerful task manager and to-do list app. Finally, organize your work and life.

TechRadar - “...one of the best apps you can use to plan your personal and work schedules. The app has a lot of task management features, and its user interface is nothing short of stellar.”

2. Evernote - Notes Organizer

An easy way to take notes with you wherever you go!

Capture ideas when inspiration strikes. Bring your notes, to-dos, and schedule together to tame life’s distractions and accomplish more—at work, at home, and everywhere in between.

Evernote syncs to all your devices, so you can stay productive on the go. Tackle your to-do list with Tasks, connect your Google Calendar to stay on top of your schedule, and see your most relevant information quickly with a customizable Home dashboard.

3. Cozi - Family Organizer

A way to keep tabs on the whole family's schedule, so you can all stay on track!

Cozi Family Organizer is the surprisingly simple way to manage everyday family life. With a shared calendar, reminders, grocery list, and more, Cozi is a 3-time Mom’s Choice Award Winner and The TODAY Show “must-have app” for a better life.