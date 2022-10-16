Staying friends with an ex? 37% of Americans do, study shows

Breakup relationship Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Relationships are incredibly personal, as are break-ups. But many are still divided on whether it's appropriate to stay friends after breaking things off, or if no contact is necessary.

A YouGov America poll asked Americans how they handle breakups — such as staying friends (or not) with an ex, their feelings on friends and family having contact, and steps they take post-breakup.

How many Americans are still friends with exes?

Among people who say they have at least one living ex-romantic partner

44% polled are not friends with any of their exes

of their exes 37% are friends with some

17% say they are friends with all

Almost half of women (49%) aren't friends with any exes

While 41% of men are friends with some

poll YouGov America

At the end of a relationship in which neither person significantly wronged the other, what would Americans prefer?

In the case that you ended the relationship:

37% of adults would prefer to remain friends

friends 29% of adults would like not to remain friends

friends 34% of adults were unsure

More men preferred to remain friends than women (42% vs. 32%)

In the case that your ex ended the relationship:

Fewer adults would like to remain friends (31% vs. 37%)

(31% vs. 37%) 31% of adults would like to remain friends

friends 34% said they wouldn't want to be friends

to be friends Again, more men would prefer to remain friends (34% vs. 28%)

What do most do after a breakup?

Almost half of people (45%) say that immediately after a relationship ends, they change their passwords that an ex may have access to

of people (45%) say that immediately after a relationship ends, they that an ex may have access to A close second (44%) say they would return possessions of their ex's

of their ex's 25% say they would unfollow their ex on social media

on social media The same number would delete photos of themselves together with their ex on social media along with change their relationship status on social media

with their ex on social media along with on social media 23% would delete their ex's number from their phone

from their phone Almost one in 10 (11%) say they would have a rebound

11% would get rid of presents their ex gave them

their ex gave them And 11% would start online dating

What do adults expect their friends and family do after a breakup?

Half of Americans aren't sure what they'd want (22%) or don't want any options performed (33%).

But of those that have clear expectations, here's what they'd want:

21% don't want friends or family to speak to an ex

19% to return possessions from an ex

18% would like them to delete an ex's contact information

17% say to unfollow an ex on social media

