Staying friends with an ex? 37% of Americans do, study shows

Inna Dinkins

Breakup relationship

Relationships are incredibly personal, as are break-ups. But many are still divided on whether it's appropriate to stay friends after breaking things off, or if no contact is necessary.

A YouGov America poll asked Americans how they handle breakups — such as staying friends (or not) with an ex, their feelings on friends and family having contact, and steps they take post-breakup.

How many Americans are still friends with exes?

Among people who say they have at least one living ex-romantic partner

  • 44% polled are not friends with any of their exes
  • 37% are friends with some
  • 17% say they are friends with all
  • Almost half of women (49%) aren't friends with any exes
  • While 41% of men are friends with some
YouGov America

 At the end of a relationship in which neither person significantly wronged the other, what would Americans prefer?

In the case that you ended the relationship:

  • 37% of adults would prefer to remain friends
  • 29% of adults would like not to remain friends
  • 34% of adults were unsure
  • More men preferred to remain friends than women (42% vs. 32%)

In the case that your ex ended the relationship:

  • Fewer adults would like to remain friends (31% vs. 37%)
  • 31% of adults would like to remain friends
  • 34% said they wouldn't want to be friends
  • Again, more men would prefer to remain friends (34% vs. 28%)

What do most do after a breakup?

  • Almost half of people (45%) say that immediately after a relationship ends, they change their passwords that an ex may have access to
  • A close second (44%) say they would return possessions of their ex's
  • 25% say they would unfollow their ex on social media
  • The same number would delete photos of themselves together with their ex on social media along with change their relationship status on social media
  • 23% would delete their ex's number from their phone
  • Almost one in 10 (11%) say they would have a rebound
  • 11% would get rid of presents their ex gave them
  • And 11% would start online dating

What do adults expect their friends and family do after a breakup?

Half of Americans aren't sure what they'd want (22%) or don't want any options performed (33%).

But of those that have clear expectations, here's what they'd want:

  • 21% don't want friends or family to speak to an ex
  • 19% to return possessions from an ex
  • 18% would like them to delete an ex's contact information
  • 17% say to unfollow an ex on social media

