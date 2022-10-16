Staying friends with an ex? 37% of Americans do, study shows

Relationships are incredibly personal, as are break-ups. But many are still divided on whether it's appropriate to stay friends after breaking things off, or if no contact is necessary.
A YouGov America poll asked Americans how they handle breakups — such as staying friends (or not) with an ex, their feelings on friends and family having contact, and steps they take post-breakup.
How many Americans are still friends with exes?
Among people who say they have at least one living ex-romantic partner
- 44% polled are not friends with any of their exes
- 37% are friends with some
- 17% say they are friends with all
- Almost half of women (49%) aren't friends with any exes
- While 41% of men are friends with some
At the end of a relationship in which neither person significantly wronged the other, what would Americans prefer?
In the case that you ended the relationship:
- 37% of adults would prefer to remain friends
- 29% of adults would like not to remain friends
- 34% of adults were unsure
- More men preferred to remain friends than women (42% vs. 32%)
In the case that your ex ended the relationship:
- Fewer adults would like to remain friends (31% vs. 37%)
- 31% of adults would like to remain friends
- 34% said they wouldn't want to be friends
- Again, more men would prefer to remain friends (34% vs. 28%)
What do most do after a breakup?
- Almost half of people (45%) say that immediately after a relationship ends, they change their passwords that an ex may have access to
- A close second (44%) say they would return possessions of their ex's
- 25% say they would unfollow their ex on social media
- The same number would delete photos of themselves together with their ex on social media along with change their relationship status on social media
- 23% would delete their ex's number from their phone
- Almost one in 10 (11%) say they would have a rebound
- 11% would get rid of presents their ex gave them
- And 11% would start online dating
What do adults expect their friends and family do after a breakup?
Half of Americans aren't sure what they'd want (22%) or don't want any options performed (33%).
But of those that have clear expectations, here's what they'd want:
- 21% don't want friends or family to speak to an ex
- 19% to return possessions from an ex
- 18% would like them to delete an ex's contact information
- 17% say to unfollow an ex on social media
