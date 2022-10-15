Women are taking pictures at this doctor's office for their Instagram feed

Tia office @asktia

A healthcare practice, offering full patient care services, is changing the game to get Millenials and Gen Z excited about going to the doctor.

Tia, a women’s healthcare network was founded in 2017. With a minimalist style and houseplants galore, it puts a peaceful aesthetic into action.

They provide a team of doctors, nurses, therapists, acupuncturists, and more - all working to help you achieve your optimal health. Get comprehensive in-person and virtual care to support your physical, mental, and reproductive health. All included with your membership fee.

It's a brand built by women, for women.

Deborah Singer, SVP, of marketing and communications at Tia, told Marketing Brew -

“I can’t tell you another example of a doctor’s office where people share and post on social media about their visit,”

Their marketing practices are unlike any other clinic, which may send you a pamphlet in the mail. Tia worked with influencers in preparation for their Soho launch.

With offices in these major cities: LA, NY (Flatiron and Soho), Pheonix, San Francisco - you may be nearby. If not, virtual appointments are available!

In case you're wondering about insurance, here's what they had to say, "We may look different than a typical doctor’s office but as a Tia member you can use your insurance to get high-quality care. In fact, the vast majority of Tia members use their insurance for Tia services. We know insurance is confusing, so we’ll help you navigate putting your insurance to work."

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffee ☕ to ensure more articles come your way!