Hallmark just released their new Christmas movies list

Okay okay, I know, it's not even Halloween yet.

But is it ever really too early to start getting into the Christmas spirit? Maybe looking towards delightful movie releases will put a little pep into your step.

The Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies have become a tradition - with the first debuting in 2000 and the "Countdown to Chrismas" segment airing in 2009.

They know the jolly feeling and excitement cannot come soon enough, so they've announced their 2022 movie lineup. Hallmark will release 31 new and original holiday films starting on October 21.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, a new Christmas film will premiere on the Hallmark Channel through Christmas. You can expect most of them to premiere at 8 PM ET/PT.

The 31 new Hallmark Christmas movies this season:

1. Noel Next Door

October 21

Synopsis: A hard-working single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

Stars: Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier

2. We Wish You a Married Christmas

October 22

Synopsis: Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

Stars: Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha

3. A Kismet Christmas

October 23

Synopsis: Sarah is a children’s book author who returns to her hometown, where she reconnects with her family and Travis, her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a long-held family legend might actually be true.

Stars: Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, Marilu Henner

4. A Cozy Christmas Inn

October 28

Synopsis: Real estate exec Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed-and-breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Stars: Jodie Sweetin , David O’Donnell

5. Jolly Good Christmas

October 29

Synopsis: David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity with a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Stars: Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp

6. Ghosts of Christmas Always

October 30

Synopsis: Katherine is a Ghost of Christmas Present, and she must help one soul, Peter, rediscover his Christmas spirit. But this year has something unusual in store.

Stars: Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel, Lori Tan Chinn, Reginald VelJohnson

7. A Magical Christmas Village

November 4

Synopsis: When Summer’s mother, Vivian, moves in with her and her young daughter, Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together, and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas

8. Lights, Camera, Christmas!

November 5

Synopsis: When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton

9. All Saints Christmas

November 6

Synopsis: Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistakes a photo of her with her music-producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.

Stars: Ledisi, Roger Cross

10. In Merry Measure

November 11

Synopsis: When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

Stars: Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson

11. The Royal Nanny

November 12

Synopsis: Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi

12. Christmas at the Golden Dragon

November 13

Synopsis: When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Stars: Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo, Barbara Niven

13. Inventing the Christmas Prince

November 18

Synopsis: Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

14. Three Wise Men and a Baby

November 19

Synopsis: Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

15. When I Think of Christmas

November 20

Synopsis: Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together, but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick

16. My Southern Family Christmas

November 24

Synopsis: Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time—without him ever knowing who she really is. As she spends time with him and his family, as well as with the town’s record keeper, she realizes that families are messy, wonderful things. In the end, Campbell must decide if she’s going to keep her identity a secret or reveal the truth to her father—a decision that will change their family Christmas forever.

Stars: Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, Brian McNamara

17. #Xmas

November 25 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect “family” or reveal the truth.

Stars: Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty

18. A Royal Corgi Christmas

November 25

Synopsis: Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the queen, he gifts her with Mistletoe, a rambunctious corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America, for help—but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog-training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.

Stars: Hunter King, Jordan Renzo

19. A Tale of Two Christmases

November 26 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Synopsis: Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases: one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family…and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.

Stars: Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick

20. Haul Out the Holly

November 26

Synopsis: Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they EE leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood's many holiday festivities.

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Peter Jacobson, Melissa Peterman, Stephen Tobolowsky

21. A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

November 27

Synopsis: Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother's small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother's secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party.

Stars: Rachel Boston, Victor Webster

22. A Holiday Spectacular

November 27

Synopsis: In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plumb, Ann-Margret, and the Radio City Rockettes

23. A Big Fat Family Christmas

December 2

Synopsis: Liv is a photojournalist eager to make it on her own. To get a dream assignment–shooting the Chang family’s annual holiday party for a cover story–she doesn’t reveal that they are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.

Stars: Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner

24. A Fabled Holiday

December 3

Synopsis: Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar-looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Ryan Paevey

25. Undercover Holiday

December 4

Synopsis: When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau when, in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard.

Stars: Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar

26. The Most Colorful Time of the Year

December 9

Synopsis: Ryan is an elementary school teacher who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist—and mother of one of his students—helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Stars: Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell

27. Christmas Class Reunion

December 10

Synopsis: High school classmates who once dubbed themselves the Cursed Class reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.

Stars: Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan

28. The Holiday Sitter

December 11

Synopsis: Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs

29. Holiday Heritage

December 16

Synopsis: Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete

30. Twas the Night Before Christmas

December 17

Synopsis: A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem “A Visit From Saint Nicholas” is debated.

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz

31. Hanukkah on Rye

December 18

Synopsis: A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?

Stars: Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb

