Denver, CO

5 free events to attend in Denver this weekend

Inna Dinkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XX5x_0iY8Xc2500
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Things are ramping up this weekend in Denver!

Whether it's gearing up for Halloween, or just enjoying fall festivities.

Here are five free events to fill your weekend:

1. World Singing Day - Oct 15th

Location: the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (1400 Curtis Street)

Time: 10AM - 12PM

Details: World Singing Day is an annual global sing-along to acknowledge and celebrate our common humanity. Local musicians Brer Rabbit (Flobots) and Lolita will emcee the event along with singing groups from across Denver to help us fill the glass roof of the Galleria with song.

This is meant to be a joyful community experience for every kind of singer and even self-proclaimed non-singers. It is not a competition, there won't be any performances or rehearsals required.

More information here

2. Hispanic Heritage Market - Oct 15th

Location: Margaret Ballroom at Clayton Members Club & Hotel (233 Clayton Street)

Time: 11AM - 5PM

Details: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latino-made apparel, jewelry, goods, and more while enjoying live music all day. Check out a live art demonstration by Clarissa Fiero of Viva La Vida Artesanias, or sample Doña Loca Tequila by chef-owner Dana Rodriguez. The members lounge will have a curated food menu available as well as two bars open for you to order festive libations. Hosted with Latino Cultural Arts Center.

More information here

3. Costume Contest and Vintage Pop-Up - Oct 16th

Location: HQ Denver (60 S Broadway)

Time: 1PM - 6PM

Details: The last of the HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR pop-up series! @snarfvintage is doing a DJ set throughout the event and @umaiexpress will serve up some incredible bowls. Enjoy a costume contest with cash prizes and vendors will be showcasing vintage apparal.

More information here

4. Comedy Show - Oct 16th

Location: River (3759 Chestnut Place)

Time: 5PM

Details: Denver's best comedians gather every Sunday to work out new material at RIVER - a newly renovated art gallery with a full bar and comfy seating in the River North District. With free parking, great cocktails, boba tea, this is the perfect hang to cap off your week or get the next one started with laughter. Hosted by Jeff Stonic of DeadRoom Comedy.

More information here

5. Foul-Mouth Cross Stitch - Oct 16th

Location: Grandma's House (1710 South Broadway)

Time: 12PM - 8:30 PM (multiple times & dates)

Details: You likely never heard Grandma utter even the slightest of dirty words, but that's because she got it out of her system with her embroidery needles. Supplies are provided for $5, so settle in and stitch to your black heart's content. Due to Covid restrictions, please bring your own scissors and pattern.

More information here

-

