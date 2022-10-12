Fort Wayne, IN

The nicest cheapest cities to retire in America

Inna Dinkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfGQi_0iWajEOQ00
Retired couple enjoying their porchPhoto by MART PRODUCTION from Pexels

Forbes recently released their piece on the 6 Best Places to Live in the US on Less Than $1,500 a Month.

Why $1,500? According to the Social Security Administration, that’s the average Social Security benefit a retired American gets per month—or $1,538.14, to be exact.

Best yet, you don't have to condemn yourself to crime-ridden sketchy neighborhoods to live on a budget. You can experience the good life in these cities that are perfect for retirees.

Top six cities to retire in:

1. Odessa, Texas

Total monthly cost of living: $1,385.63

“Odessa, in western Texas, is known for its oil rigs, Friday night high school football and a working re-creation of William Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre,” says GOBankingRates. It’s got the lowest average monthly rent on the list of best places to live at just $487.

2. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Total monthly cost of living: $1,397.29

“Retirees who settle in Fort Wayne would find it affordable, as well as a great place to make friends,” says GOBankingRates. The average monthly rent is low at $634 a month, and healthcare costs are also low at just $453.83 a month.

3. St. Cloud, Minnesota

Total monthly cost of living: $1,404.64

About an hour’s drive northwest of Minneapolis, St. Cloud is known for its sports teams, many nightspots and 95 parks, according to the site, Livability. You’ll find the lowest healthcare costs on the list, average $444.71 a month. One downside: Grocery costs are the highest on the list at an average of $328.43 a month.

4. Lake Charles, Louisiana

Total monthly cost of living: $1,446.59

Set between Houston and New Orleans, Lake Charles offers tons to do—“from enjoying museums to water activities to wildlife experiences,” reports GOBankingRates. Healthcare costs are on the high side at more than $500 a month, but the average monthly rent makes up for it, coming in at less than $600 a month.

5. Lawton, Oklahoma

Total monthly cost of living: $1,483.75

According to MyMove.com, “people love living in Lawton for its reasonable cost of living and natural beauty.” Rent is affordable here, averaging $519 a month, and the city has the lowest grocery costs in the study at an average of $304.73 per month. But healthcare is not cheap, averaging $660.52 a month.

6. Lansing, Michigan

Total monthly cost of living: $1,485.48

The capital city of Michigan, Lansing is known for its “college town vibe and all four seasons of a Midwest climate,” according to GreatGuysMovers.com. The average monthly rent in state capital the highest of the cities on the list at $701. But groceries help balance that out at $308.45, the second-lowest on the list.

-

Like what you read? I'm a mom of two, so I run on caffeine. Consider buying me a coffeeto ensure more articles come your way!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Retire# Retirement# America# Real Estate# Housing

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Marketer, and Mother. You can expect interesting nationwide content and Colorado-specific stories!

Denver, CO
1788 followers

More from Inna Dinkins

Staying friends with an ex? 37% of Americans do, study shows

Breakup relationshipPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Relationships are incredibly personal, as are break-ups. But many are still divided on whether it's appropriate to stay friends after breaking things off, or if no contact is necessary.

Read full story

Women are taking pictures at this doctor's office for their Instagram feed

A healthcare practice, offering full patient care services, is changing the game to get Millenials and Gen Z excited about going to the doctor. Tia, a women’s healthcare network was founded in 2017. With a minimalist style and houseplants galore, it puts a peaceful aesthetic into action.

Read full story

Today more women are college-educated than men in America's workforce

Women workingPhoto by Christina Morillo from Pexels. According to the Pew Research Center, 50.7% of women are college-educated in the U.S. workforce and outnumber men with degrees.

Read full story

Hallmark just released their new Christmas movies list

Family setting up Christmas treePhoto by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. Okay okay, I know, it's not even Halloween yet. But is it ever really too early to start getting into the Christmas spirit? Maybe looking towards delightful movie releases will put a little pep into your step.

Read full story
Denver, CO

5 free events to attend in Denver this weekend

Whether it's gearing up for Halloween, or just enjoying fall festivities. Location: the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (1400 Curtis Street) Details: World Singing Day is an annual global sing-along to acknowledge and celebrate our common humanity. Local musicians Brer Rabbit (Flobots) and Lolita will emcee the event along with singing groups from across Denver to help us fill the glass roof of the Galleria with song.

Read full story
Denver, CO

New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in November

Van Leeuwen ice cream, which started in 2008 on the streets of NYC, has changed the game. Known for its decadent French-style ice cream, with double egg yolks than standard ice cream and simple ingredients.

Read full story

Prevent produce from rotting early with food storage tips

Vegetables in basketPhoto by Lisa Fotios from Pexels. It's easy to throw your food in the fridge or in your pantry when you get home. However, storing certain produce together can cause it to go bad, faster.

Read full story

#MeToo movement supporters are double those who oppose, study shows

woman covering mouthPhoto by Anete Lusina from Pexels. The #MeToo movement sprung into popular culture around 5 years ago. The social movement gives a voice to those who were affected by sexual abuse, harassment, and assault. The Pew Research Centersurveyed 6,034 U.S. adults from July 5-17, 2022 to gather their thoughts on the #MeToo movement.

Read full story
3 comments

Most Americans believe aliens are more advanced than us, a study suggests

Aliens are becoming less of a conspiracy and more of a believed truth to many Americans. YouGov America recently polled 1,000 U.S. adult citizens on their thoughts about aliens and alien-related theories.

Read full story
Oregon State

Each state's most Googled cuisine

food on the tablePhoto by Alesia Kozik from Pexels. International cuisine is a gem that takes us out of our usual "American" diet, which may consist of cheeseburgers and fries.

Read full story

More than half of Americans have been cheated on, study shows

Woman taking off ringPhoto by cottonbro from Pexels. The Pew Research Center shows that 69% of Americans are partnered (married or in a committed relationship) currently. And of those that are single (31%), about 20% are searching for casual dating only.

Read full story
19 comments
San Francisco, CA

This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approved

We want the best for our dogs, but sometimes a Frisbee park just doesn't cut it. Whereas most establishments aren't dog-friendly, one San Francisco restaurant fills the gap. Creating a three-course tasting menu, exclusively for dogs.

Read full story
2 comments
Williamsville, NY

The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an award

Record-setting pumpkin, grown by Scott Andrusz of Williamsville and his team at Andrusz GiantsBuffalo News. This record-setting pumpkin weighed a whopping 2,554 lbs. It was grown in upstate New York and is officially crowned as the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America.

Read full story
1 comments

America's favorite grocery store in each state, as shown by study

We all have our favorite grocery store to shop at, but what is the most popular in your state?. Wise Voter released their findings on the favorite grocery stores in each state as shown by foot traffic.

Read full story
24 comments
Denver, CO

Denver rooftop bar holds special Halloween events all month-long

The Red Barber presents Fall Frights and Delights, a festive rooftop retreat. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5th, you can sip on some scary good cocktails while viewing the stunning Denver skyline. Experience seasonal events and activities throughout the month that will get you amped for Halloween!

Read full story

Target Deal Days are here, save up to 50% on prime gifts

It's about that time to start gearing up for the holidays, and Target is offering Deal Days to kick-off the season. From October 6th - 8th, save on over half a million gift deals from toys to beauty to everyday essentials.

Read full story
2 comments

Password protection measures to secure accounts online

Man in hoodie holding phonePhoto by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels. Passwords may seem annoying, too many requirements and notifications to change the special code that'll have you clicking "forgot password" more often than not.

Read full story

Trader Joe’s snacking favorites

Trader Joe's is the mecca of all things weird, wonderful, and delicious. The American grocery chain was opened in 1967 and now has over 500 stores across the country. Sure, they offer produce and meats, typical things you may find at your grocery store. But they really shine with their own line of snacks and frozen meals - like their Philly Cheesesteak Bao Buns or famous Orange Chicken that tastes just like you ordered straight from your favorite restaurant.

Read full story

America’s butter shortage and replacements for the holiday cooking season

Butter, the prized golden dairy product that is included in almost every recipe, is in short supply. According to The Wall Street Journal, butter availability is at its lowest since 2017. The shortage is due to issues with staffing and limited milk production.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy