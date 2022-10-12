MeToo movement supporters are double those who oppose, study shows

woman covering mouth Photo by Anete Lusina from Pexels

The #MeToo movement sprung into popular culture around 5 years ago. The social movement gives a voice to those who were affected by sexual abuse, harassment, and assault. The Pew Research Center surveyed 6,034 U.S. adults from July 5-17, 2022 to gather their thoughts on the #MeToo movement.

The poll results regarding American's feelings surrounding the #MeToo movement:

49% of Americans who have heard of the #MeToo movement support it

of Americans who have heard of the #MeToo movement it 21% of adults oppose the movement

of adults the movement More women support the movement than men (54% vs. 42%)

the movement than men (54% vs. 42%) About one-in-five adults (21%) say they have not heard of the #MeToo movement

There is a larger difference between political parties rather than gender.

70% of Democrats support #MeToo

of Democrats #MeToo While just 22% of Republicans say they support it

of Republicans say they it Almost half of Republican men (49%) oppose the movement

the movement While most Democratic men (65%) support it

Americans' Views on #MeToo Pew Research Center

Here are the changes Americans have seen in the last 5 years as a result of the movement:

70% say that people who commit sexual harassment or assault in the workplace are more likely to be held responsible

62% say people who report experiencing sexual harassment or assault in the workplace are now more likely to be believed

In an open-ended question, they asked those who express support for the #MeToo movement why they support it:

34% say it focused on women needing or deserving equality or respect or spreading awareness of the issues of sexual harassment and assault

or respect or spreading awareness of the issues of sexual harassment and assault 14% say it holds abusers accountable or can bring old stories to light

or can bring old stories to light 13% believe that the movement helps to support victims and allows them to heal

and allows them to heal 12% express that it destigmatizes sexual assault and harassment

and harassment 10% of #MeToo supporters cite personal experiences with sexual harassment or assault either their own or those of someone they know

with sexual harassment or assault either their own or those of someone they know 7% say that supporting the movement is the right thing to do

Here is what those who oppose the #MeToo movement express why they oppose it:

22% give reasons related to due process , such as the idea that the movement does not take due process into account or that individuals should be considered innocent until proven guilty

, such as the idea that the movement does not take due process into account or that individuals should be considered innocent until proven guilty Of those, 6% feel as if many accusations are old and women are waiting too long to come forward

to come forward And 2% worry about inconsistencies over who gets held accountable

18% cite the potential for false accusations

14% say the movement is more about attention, publicity, money, or other motivations rather than a genuine desire to bring perpetrators to justice

to bring perpetrators to justice 10% give reasons such as the movement going too far in labeling things as assault when they really are not

when they really are not 7% say the movement is too ideological or liberal

7% believe it’s just the wrong thing to do in general

in general 6% say that there are no consequences for accusers or that women need to take responsibility for themselves rather than blaming others

-