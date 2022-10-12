MeToo movement supporters are double those who oppose, study shows

The #MeToo movement sprung into popular culture around 5 years ago. The social movement gives a voice to those who were affected by sexual abuse, harassment, and assault. The Pew Research Center surveyed 6,034 U.S. adults from July 5-17, 2022 to gather their thoughts on the #MeToo movement.
The poll results regarding American's feelings surrounding the #MeToo movement:
- 49% of Americans who have heard of the #MeToo movement support it
- 21% of adults oppose the movement
- More women support the movement than men (54% vs. 42%)
- About one-in-five adults (21%) say they have not heard of the #MeToo movement
There is a larger difference between political parties rather than gender.
- 70% of Democrats support #MeToo
- While just 22% of Republicans say they support it
- Almost half of Republican men (49%) oppose the movement
- While most Democratic men (65%) support it
Here are the changes Americans have seen in the last 5 years as a result of the movement:
- 70% say that people who commit sexual harassment or assault in the workplace are more likely to be held responsible
- 62% say people who report experiencing sexual harassment or assault in the workplace are now more likely to be believed
In an open-ended question, they asked those who express support for the #MeToo movement why they support it:
- 34% say it focused on women needing or deserving equality or respect or spreading awareness of the issues of sexual harassment and assault
- 14% say it holds abusers accountable or can bring old stories to light
- 13% believe that the movement helps to support victims and allows them to heal
- 12% express that it destigmatizes sexual assault and harassment
- 10% of #MeToo supporters cite personal experiences with sexual harassment or assault either their own or those of someone they know
- 7% say that supporting the movement is the right thing to do
Here is what those who oppose the #MeToo movement express why they oppose it:
- 22% give reasons related to due process, such as the idea that the movement does not take due process into account or that individuals should be considered innocent until proven guilty
- Of those, 6% feel as if many accusations are old and women are waiting too long to come forward
- And 2% worry about inconsistencies over who gets held accountable
- 18% cite the potential for false accusations
- 14% say the movement is more about attention, publicity, money, or other motivations rather than a genuine desire to bring perpetrators to justice
- 10% give reasons such as the movement going too far in labeling things as assault when they really are not
- 7% say the movement is too ideological or liberal
- 7% believe it’s just the wrong thing to do in general
- 6% say that there are no consequences for accusers or that women need to take responsibility for themselves rather than blaming others
