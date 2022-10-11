Most Americans believe aliens are more advanced than us, a study suggests

Aliens are becoming less of a conspiracy and more of a believed truth to many Americans.

YouGov America recently polled 1,000 U.S. adult citizens on their thoughts about aliens and alien-related theories.

There has been a jump from 1996 to 2022 in Americans that believe in alien life.

According to a poll from Newsweek in 1996, over half thought there was a natural scientific explanation for UFOs vs. only 32% believing that today. A survey from the Pew Research Center also showed only 4% in 1996 believed we would make contact with aliens in the next 50 years, today it has risen to 13%. YouGov America's poll shows that 42% of Americans think that we will definitely or probably have contact with aliens in the next 200 years.

Alien Contact Poll YouGov America

Younger Americans are far more likely to believe in extraterrestrial intelligence.

A study from 2021 conducted by the Pew Research Center, showed that 76% of U.S. adults ages 18-29 believe in intelligent life on other planets. Compared to 56% of adults over 65 years of age.

This was prior to the release of the government report Preliminary Assessment of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

Americans polled believe this about aliens:

44% believe aliens will very likely be far more technologically advanced than humans

22% think it's somewhat likely they will be more technologically advanced than us

Only 5% think it is not at all likely they will be more advanced

41% think it is very likely or somewhat likely aliens will come in peace

Only 9% think it's very likely they'll be hostile to us

What will aliens look like?

Many (49%) don't think they'll appear how they do in science fiction books and movies today, with large heads and eyes with a greenish tint. Only 4% of Americans believe aliens will look like this.

