Most Americans believe aliens are more advanced than us, a study suggests

Aliens are becoming less of a conspiracy and more of a believed truth to many Americans.

YouGov America recently polled 1,000 U.S. adult citizens on their thoughts about aliens and alien-related theories.

There has been a jump from 1996 to 2022 in Americans that believe in alien life.

According to a poll from Newsweek in 1996, over half thought there was a natural scientific explanation for UFOs vs. only 32% believing that today. A survey from the Pew Research Center also showed only 4% in 1996 believed we would make contact with aliens in the next 50 years, today it has risen to 13%. YouGov America's poll shows that 42% of Americans think that we will definitely or probably have contact with aliens in the next 200 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkQWm_0iUgQcGn00
Alien Contact PollYouGov America

Younger Americans are far more likely to believe in extraterrestrial intelligence.

A study from 2021 conducted by the Pew Research Center, showed that 76% of U.S. adults ages 18-29 believe in intelligent life on other planets. Compared to 56% of adults over 65 years of age.

This was prior to the release of the government report Preliminary Assessment of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

Americans polled believe this about aliens:

  • 44% believe aliens will very likely be far more technologically advanced than humans
  • 22% think it's somewhat likely they will be more technologically advanced than us
  • Only 5% think it is not at all likely they will be more advanced
  • 41% think it is very likely or somewhat likely aliens will come in peace
  • Only 9% think it's very likely they'll be hostile to us

What will aliens look like?
Many (49%) don't think they'll appear how they do in science fiction books and movies today, with large heads and eyes with a greenish tint. Only 4% of Americans believe aliens will look like this.

