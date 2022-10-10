Each state's most Googled cuisine

food on the table Photo by Alesia Kozik from Pexels

International cuisine is a gem that takes us out of our usual "American" diet, which may consist of cheeseburgers and fries.

Italian food, with their delicious pasta and hearty soup and salad.

Chinese cuisine, serving heaps of rice and a wonderful flair on chicken.

And of course, Mexican - Taco Tuesday anyone?

Totalshape.com used Google data to find the most searched for cuisine in each American state from the past year.

Chinese cuisine came out on top as the most popular cuisine in the US in 28 states

Chinese food searches dominated the midwest and most of the Southern states

Italian cuisine was also popular, surfing through most of the West coast

Mexican cuisine only topped the charts in Arizona and Oregon

Below you can find a chart to view the details:

Each state's most searched cuisine Totalshape.com

Just a few years ago, GrubHub analyzed their ordering data from customers. Indeed it was Chinese food that was purchased many many times over.

The most popular Chinese food dishes were:

General Tso's Chicken (also the 4th most popular dish in general on GrubHub) Crab Rangoon Egg Roll Sesame Chicken Wonton Soup Fried Rice Sweet and Sour Chicken Orange Chicken Hot and Sour Soup Pot Sticker

“GrubHub order data proves that General Tso's Chicken is, indeed, the most popular Chinese dish in the country," said Allie Mack, a GrubHub spokesperson. "In fact, it's among the top five most popular dishes on GrubHub, period. This dish has transcended ethnic food categories to become a staple of the American diet.”

