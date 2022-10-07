America's favorite grocery store in each state, as shown by study

Grocery storePhoto by cottonbro from Pexels

We all have our favorite grocery store to shop at, but what is the most popular in your state?

Wise Voter released their findings on the favorite grocery stores in each state as shown by foot traffic.

Check out the graphic below to find your state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K251h_0iQKLwzi00
Favorite Grocery Store by StateWise Voter

Overall, Albertsons was the most popular grocery store in the states, with it being the favorite in nine states. Kroger won second place as a favorite in six states.

Hy-Vee dominated the Midwest and Trader Joe's was a favorite in both California and Maine.

Piggly Wiggly was a favorite in one state, Wisconsin.

Sprouts Farmers Market was only listed as the most popular store in Colorado.

Aldi, a German-owned grocery chain, is a favorite in Oklahoma.

And of course, H-E-B dominated in the state of Texas.

Click here to view the top competitors in each state.

Placer.AI recently conducted an analysis of foot traffic data in grocery stores with respect to high inflation, "Despite the challenges posed by inflation, foot traffic data shows that grocery visits rose in Q2 2022 on a quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) as well as year-over-three-year (Yo3Y) and YoY basis."

So while the current inflation may be bringing grocery visits down from their pandemic peaks, it's still ahead of where we were in 2019.

During the pandemic, people were cooking at home vs. eating out, and it seems this has become a value kept for most Americans. The lower more cost-effective solution of home-cooked meals remains a strong choice. Therefore, grocery stores are still seeing this increase in foot traffic.

