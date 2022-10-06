Denver rooftop bar holds special Halloween events all month-long

Who says Halloween is just for kids?
The Red Barber presents Fall Frights and Delights, a festive rooftop retreat. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5th, you can sip on some scary good cocktails while viewing the stunning Denver skyline. Experience seasonal events and activities throughout the month that will get you amped for Halloween!
Enjoy these specialty Frights and Delights cocktails:
- Blood Bags filled with house-made sangria ($15)
- Pumpkin Spice Froze complete with vanilla vodka, rumchata, amaretto, real pumpkin spice and oat milk ($11)
- Witches Brew featuring midori and rum punch ($10)
- Corpse Reviver made with absinthe, gin, vermouth, orange liqueur and lemon juice ($12)
Fall Frights and Delights events:
- Wednesday, Oct. 5: Kicking-off Fall Frights and Delights, guests can have their tarot read with Chandler Tarot from 6-9 p.m. and participate in several fall-themed activities, including polaroid fall photo opps, pumpkin lawn bowling and apple bobbing with a twist, as well as enjoying new seasonal cocktails.
- Saturday, Oct. 8: Candlelight concert by Chris Koza from 6-10 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 16: Create the perfect jack-o’-lantern with a Pumpkin Carving Party from 3-6 p.m..
- Thursday, Oct. 20: Live music by Chris Koza from 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22: A Halloween Bash & Costume Party will take place all day, 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., and guests can ascend six stories high for a monster mash with music from a live DJ, a Spooky Tea Dance with Matt Suave and Shayna P, drag queens and more.
- Saturday, Oct. 29: Live music by Chris Koza from 6-10 p.m.
