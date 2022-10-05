Password protection measures to secure accounts online

Man in hoodie holding phone Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

Passwords may seem annoying, too many requirements and notifications to change the special code that'll have you clicking "forgot password" more often than not.

These steps however are crucial to the protection of your account.

According to Forbes, in 2021, the average number of cyberattacks and data breaches increased by 15.1% from the previous year.

Cybersecurity expert, Volodymyr Shchegel VP of Engineering at Clario, answers questions that are important to know to protect your accounts and yourself online.

Use a password generator to come up with a truly random password

Better yet, if your device is capable, set it up to scan your fingerprint or face scan

Don't use a password that includes anything a hacker could find (pet names, address, birthdays)

Don't use the same code for everything (once it's been compromised in a data breach, hackers can use this to access more)

It's smart to be extra careful, especially when handling money online. Whether its online shopping or using apps like Venmo or Cashapp.

With any apps or sites that connect to your bank account, use two-factor authentication

And it's better to connect your credit card rather than debit with apps (credit cards are oftentimes better at reimbursing fraud charges)

Also, Apple Pay isn't as scary as it may seem. Shchegel says, “with Apple Pay, the merchant never sees your actual bank details, rather a sort of ‘code’ that Apple has created for that transaction, which is what we call tokenization."

And please, don't use any of these 10 most common passwords.