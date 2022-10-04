Trader Joe’s snacking favorites

Eating popcornPhoto by cottonbro from Pexels

Trader Joe's is the mecca of all things weird, wonderful, and delicious. The American grocery chain was opened in 1967 and now has over 500 stores across the country.

Sure, they offer produce and meats, typical things you may find at your grocery store. But they really shine with their own line of snacks and frozen meals - like their Philly Cheesesteak Bao Buns or famous Orange Chicken that tastes just like you ordered straight from your favorite restaurant.

They're known to lean into all things seasonal, which makes perusing their aisles an absolute treat. You'll surely find a new surprise with every visit, and they've amassed a huge fan base for it. Check out Instagram accounts like Trader Joe's List (with over 1.3 million followers) and Trader Joe's Obsessed (500k followers).

Trying new products is the best, but surely they won't all be your jam. I've saved you the trouble of experimenting overload.

Here is a list of the top 5 most loved snacks at Trader Joe's:

1. Organic White Truffle Potato Chips

Truffle chipsMall of Couree

These aren't your regular potato chips... try the most luxurious snacking experience with Italian white truffles and fleur de sel sea salt. Really elevate your choice of snack during a Netflix binge.

2. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Dark chocolate peanut butter cupsAmazon

Some would argue these are even tastier than the original Reese's Cups. These peanut butter cups will have you reaching for "just one more". Also note - these come in a mini version for extra cuteness (and a justified reason to eat a few handfuls).

3. Roasted Plantain Chips

Plantain ChipsAmazon

This more exotic snack will transport you to a land of deliciousness. You're truly missing out if you haven't tried these plantain chips. A notable favorite is also the Jerk-seasoned plantain chips!

4. Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Kettle-Cooked Chips

Everything but the bagel chipsTrader Joes

Fan of everything bagels? Here's just the chip for you. With the same delicious toppings in an east snacking form!

5. PB&J Sticks

PB & J SticksBake at 350

Everything you loved about childhood is packaged for right on the go. Who says PB&J isn't for adults?

