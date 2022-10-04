America’s butter shortage and replacements for the holiday cooking season

Inna Dinkins

ButterPhoto by Felicity Tai from Pexels

Butter, the prized golden dairy product that is included in almost every recipe, is in short supply. According to The Wall Street Journal, butter availability is at its lowest since 2017. The shortage is due to issues with staffing and limited milk production.

In the past year, the price of butter has gone up 24.6 percent. This is huge when you compare it to the already drastic 13.5% increase from the year prior, as shown in statistics from the USDA.

So how can we combat the rising price and out-of-stocks in our local stores?

Don't worry just yet - there's a way to save Thanksgiving, butter-free.

The Pioneer Woman has some great substitutes to use that will make your recipes just as delicious.

1. Mayonnaise

Use in place of butter for frying grilled cheese or scrambling eggs—or give mayo a starring role next time you make mashed potatoes or garlic bread.

2. Olive Oil

Swap in olive oil for baking recipes that call for melted butter, but use three-quarters of the actual amount. Olive oil also works as a replacement for butter when you're sautéing.

3. Avocado

When baking with mashed avocados as a butter substitute, plan for a 1:1 swap, lower your oven temperature by 25˚F, and eyeball the finished product to see if it needs a few more minutes of baking. Avocados will add a rich texture to brownies or cookies, but the end product will turn out chewier.

4. Applesauce

This is great to reduce fat in recipes. Better yet, make it the unsweetened variety, or cut back a tad on any sugar called for. This sub is ideal for quick breads and muffins, though they may turn out a bit more dense with this swap.

5. Coconut Oil

This is a great butter substitute for vegans and those with dairy allergies or lactose intolerance, as coconut oil behaves similar to butter in recipes.

6. Vegetable Shortening

An easy 1:1 sub for butter, but in cases where butter adds flavor, look elsewhere. Shortening has a higher melting point than butter, so baked goods will turn out lighter and airier than their butter-baked equivalents.

7. Margarine

Cook with margarine the same way you’d use butter, but when baking, opt for margarine sticks instead of the tub variety.

8. Prune Butter

This is a great butter substitute, but you'll need to make it yourself: Just blend ½ cup pitted prunes and ¼ cup hot water in a blender. It's best in rich, spiced, or chocolatey recipes that call for melted butter.

9. Yogurt

Use full-fat yogurts for this baking swap, as the richness in flavor will make all the difference in baked goods. As a general rule, you should stick to 1:1 ratio: If you're baking recipes that call for larger amounts of butter, Greek yogurt can be a better choice because it has a lower moisture content.

10. Unsaturated Oils (Vegetable or Canola)

These flavorless oils are an easy 1:1 baking sub for non-pastry recipes like cupcakes, cookies, cakes, and breads.

and maybe one of the most surprising... canned beans!

Surely a "better for you" option, canned beans work best when you’re swapping in bean puree for half of the butter, but in a pinch, you can swap in bean puree for baking recipes that call for melted butter.

-

